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Palmisani FrosinoneGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Pastorello, Palmisani's agent: "Juventus could decide in the summer whether to sign him, now he is in the pool of possibilities"

Juventus
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Serie A
Frosinone

The agent of the Frosinone and Italy Under-21 goalkeeper speaks. He also takes stock of Meret

Agent Federico Pastorello, speaking to Sportmediaset, also discussed, among others, Lorenzo Palmisani, the 2004-born Frosinone goalkeeper and Italy Under-21 international.


"Is Palmisani an idea for Juventus? Juventus had already made an approach this summer, like many other foreign clubs and Premier League clubs. Juventus had a moment when they could have decided whether to take him as their number 12 to put behind Vicario, which would have been an opportunity. But a boy so young and so good has to play... Juventus, let's say, are in the pool of possibilities, then we will see what happens," Pastorello said.

  • On Meret

    Alex Meret is also among the players represented by Pastorello, the goalkeeper born in 1997 whose contract with Napoli expires on 30 June 2027: "Could he renew again with Napoli? We will certainly be open to listening to the opportunities that arise. But if I had to bet on it, I’d say Alex is so attached to that environment that it cannot be ruled out that he could stay, obviously if Napoli want him to."

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