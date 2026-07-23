Paolo Maldini explains talks with 'best in the world' Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti over Italy job as FIGC refuse to make hasty decision

In a bold move to revive the fortunes of a nation in footballing crisis, Maldini has revealed that Italy are aiming for the very top of the coaching hierarchy. The AC Milan icon, recently appointed as the FIGC’s technical director, confirmed that discussions have taken place with former Manchester City boss Guardiola and current Brazil manager Ancelotti.

In remarks highlighted by The Guardian, Maldini, speaking at a news conference following a high-level meeting with Serie A clubs, was candid about the federation’s ambitious shortlist. “Honestly, today we can’t give news about what’s happening. You’ve identified one of our targets,” Maldini said when questioned about the links to Guardiola. “We can’t hide that we also talked with Carlo Ancelotti before talking with Pep. Honestly, it seemed right to start with the best in the world, to see their general availability.”