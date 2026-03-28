Giuseppe Pancaro was interviewed by Sky Sport, during which he spoke about the Scudetto race in the league and gave his views on Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy, who are set to face Bosnia in the World Cup play-off final: “It left me feeling delighted that we won the match, which was the most important thing. Unfortunately, the ghosts of the past could have resurfaced; in fact, the team was very tense in the first half. Then they loosened up and won deservedly, led by a brilliant player like Tonali.”
AFP
Translated by
Pancaro is confident: "The Scudetto? Inter are feeling the pressure from Milan and Napoli, but how much do they really believe in it?"
CHANGES NEEDED OR IS THE TEAM READY?
“Usually, you don’t change a winning team: the full-backs did well. Spinazzola and Palestra are both very strong players; I’m particularly fond of the latter. That said, I’d stick with the team that won. I think the first match is the most mentally challenging. I believe we’ll have a team ready on Tuesday to give it their all from the very first minute and secure our place at the World Cup.”
IS THE CHAMPIONSHIP OVER?
Pancaro then concluded by sharing his thoughts on the final stages of the season: “In my opinion, it’s far from over. Inter are feeling the pressure from Milan and Napoli: we need to see just how much they believe in themselves.”