Palmeiras confirm they rejected €25m offers for 16-year-old compared to Vinicius Jr as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool & Man City contact his agent

The production line at the Allianz Parque shows no signs of slowing down. After the high-profile departures of Endrick to Real Madrid and Estevao Willian to Chelsea, Palmeiras have identified Conceicao as the next diamond in their crown. The 16-year-old striker, currently starring for the Under-20 side, has become the subject of intense interest from the Premier League's heavyweights.

According to UOL, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all reportedly made contact with the player's representatives. The interest intensified during the prestigious Copinha tournament, where Eduardo's explosive pace drew comparisons to Vinicius Junior. Despite the mounting pressure, Palmeiras remain in a strong negotiating position, having secured the youngster's future with his first professional contract signed in January - running until 2029 - which includes a staggering €100 million release clause for clubs outside of Brazil.



