With Palhinha's likely sale, the club is set to surpass €40 million in transfer fees for the quartet. The Portuguese midfielder spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, yet he has no future at FC Bayern despite a contract until 2028.

Spurs were ready to activate a €30m buy option, but the 30-year-old has other ideas. He is weighing a return to Sporting Lisbon, where he once broke into the Portuguese national team. Talks are progressing well, though Sporting may first take him on loan again, this time with an obligation to buy. Bayern would rather secure an immediate sale, even if that means recouping less than the €51 million paid to Fulham in 2024; the big-money signing never established himself in Munich.

Bayern are said to be seeking €10–15m for goalkeeper Alexander Nübel. The Germany international is set to leave VfB Stuttgart after a three-year loan, as the Swabians cannot afford a permanent transfer. Bayern's hierarchy has repeatedly stated that Nübel has no future at the club despite his contract running until 2029; they plan to stick with Manuel Neuer, Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich between the posts next term.

His next destination remains open, but the Premier League is seen as the most likely option, with Sport Bild reporting interest from Manchester City. The same report claims that Italian heavyweights Juventus are also sounding out Nübel, and both clubs could comfortably meet Bayern's valuation.