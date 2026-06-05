Outlandish transfer promises and underhand tactics: a sordid presidential election campaign is raging at Real Madrid

More than 25 years have passed since then, and—apart from a brief hiatus between 2006 and 2009—Pérez remains the most powerful man at Real Madrid. As in 2000, presidential elections are looming in Madrid, and the candidates' promises about personnel once again command centre stage.

The snap election was triggered by an extraordinary press conference, where the incumbent president unleashed a broadside against his critics, unwanted journalists, referees, and, naturally, FC Barcelona. He declared he feared no ballot and would submit to the members' vote, convinced he was still the right man for the job.

In these challenging sporting times, he aims to push through several risky changes by strengthening his position, a move he hopes to secure through re-election. Having raised the candidacy bar—requiring at least 20 years' membership and 10–15% of the club's turnover in equity—Perez may not have foreseen that Enrique Riquelme, now seen as a serious contender, would emerge.

Less than 24 hours after the press conference, the challenger stepped into the spotlight. In an open letter published by the Spanish media, Riquelme offered Perez dialogue, declared himself a potential candidate and argued that the election process should be given proper time.

The 37-year-old Spaniard's candidacy is now official, and this Sunday he will face Perez in the ballot. Riquelme, a seasoned energy-sector executive with Cox Energy—a firm specialising in solar photovoltaics with projects across Mexico, Chile, Panama, Colombia and Spain—has long been known in Madrid's footballing circles. His name has been familiar in Madrid's football circles since 2021, when rumours first surfaced that he might challenge Pérez; at the time, those talks amounted to little more than speculation.