Out-of-the-box solutions: Mourinho plans to change the positions of four players

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho is still tinkering with his line-up, looking to squeeze everything he can out of the squad.

According to Defensa Central, Mourinho is testing just how much more his starting XI can give him, particularly with so many of his players capable of filling multiple roles.

Four names stand out: Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arda Guler. All of them could be asked to switch positions.

Against Villarreal, with the game still goalless, Mourinho shifted Valverde to right-back. The idea was to add attacking punch without weakening the back line. It worked. Valverde made the only goal of the match with a decisive pass to Diomande.

With those options in mind, Mourinho has not ruled out moving a number of players who can handle different jobs.

He may well reach for them in the coming weeks, whether absences force his hand or he simply needs something different to lift the group's performance.