Marino Pusic arrived at Al-Ahli with a varied coaching career behind him, one spent moving between European and Gulf football. He worked at the Dutch clubs Twente, Alkmaar and Feyenoord, serving on Feyenoord's technical staff under the renowned Arne Slot. There he helped the team win the Dutch league title in 2022-2023 and reach the Europa League final in 2021-2022.

His first major accomplishment came at Twente, where he led the club back to the Dutch top flight after winning the Eerste Divisie in 2018-2019. A more successful spell with Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk followed.

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At Shakhtar he won the Ukrainian league title and lifted the Ukrainian Cup twice. He left his mark in the Champions League too, most notably with a group-stage victory over Barcelona.

Al-Jazira in the UAE was his most recent stop. He guided the team to AFC Champions League qualification and to the final of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, taking the club back to that final for the first time in years. The achievement boosted his standing before the move to Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia.