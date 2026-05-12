'I don't know if my time counts double' - Ousmane Dembele beats Vitinha & Mason Greenwood to Ligue 1 Player of the Year award despite only starting NINE games for PSG this season

The result sparked debate among fans and pundits, with some questioning how a player with relatively few starts could win the league’s top individual accolade. Speaking in the mixed zone after the ceremony, Dembele acknowledged the discussion surrounding his win but insisted he made his minutes count.

"Perceptions have changed because I'm the reigning Ballon d'Or winner," he said, as quoted by Foot Mercato. "And yes, I've had quite a few physical setbacks. I haven't had a lot of playing time, but every time I've been on the pitch, I've tried to be there for the team. That was the case against Marseille and against Lille, where I tried to help the team. I don't know if my time counts double, but I'm happy that the players voted for me."



