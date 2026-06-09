Only two Bundesliga clubs are still in the race. A decision on the future of highly rated youngster Kennet Eichhorn is expected very soon

Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich have reportedly withdrawn from the race because of the player's sky-high demands. Liverpool FC, according to Kicker, has only a slim chance of landing the deal, despite other rumours. Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, holds a slender advantage.

The resolution of the coaching situation on Friday appears to have removed any lingering doubts for Eichhorn. The 16-year-old had reportedly been waiting to see who would succeed Kasper Hjulmand at the Werkself, and that patience is now seen as a clear sign of an imminent move. It is also assumed that he has already spoken with the new B04 coach, Carles Martinez.

Martínez enjoys a strong reputation for developing young talent and is said to mirror the approach of Bayer's former successful coach, Xabi Alonso. His possession-based style would suit Eichhorn's game, given his strengths in defensive midfield.

Meanwhile, Leipzig's appeal rests on a strong track record of developing young talent. A move to the Saxons has already proved the right choice for talents such as Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Dominik Szoboszlai and, most recently, Yan Diomande. Yet Leverkusen can also point to a strong development track record. Ibrahim Mazza, who joined from Berlin last summer, is already setting a pace that Eichhorn may wish to follow. The pair are reported to be in close contact.