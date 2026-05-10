In the 56th minute, the Frenchman unleashed a spectacular left-footed strike that curled over the crossbar and into the net, securing a 1-0 victory for FC Bayern Munich on Saturday against the relegation-threatened side. For Olise, it was already his 15th goal in his 31st Bundesliga match this season.
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Only Jadon Sancho had previously achieved this for BVB: Michael Olise of FC Bayern reaches a special milestone in the Bundesliga
This makes Olise only the second player since the 2004/05 season to record at least 15 goals and 15 assists in a single Bundesliga campaign. Previously, only Jadon Sancho had reached those numbers, posting 17 goals and 17 assists for Borussia Dortmund in the 2019/20 season.
Olise only reached 15 goals on Matchday 33, yet he had already surpassed 15 assists long before. He now boasts an impressive 21 assists in the Bundesliga alone, and his overall campaign is even more striking: 22 goals and 30 assists in 50 competitive appearances.
- AFP
Michael Olise joined from the Premier League in 2024.
Olise's goals and assists, combined with the brilliance of his striking partners Harry Kane and Luis Díaz, have been key to FC Bayern's successful 2025/26 campaign. The Munich side wrapped up the Bundesliga title weeks ago and have reached the DFB-Pokal final against VfB Stuttgart. In the Champions League, however, Bayern were knocked out in the semi-finals by Paris Saint-Germain (5-6) just this week.
Signed from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 for €53 million, Olise hit the ground running and was named the club's Player of the Season by the fans. He remains under contract in Munich until 2029.
Michael Olise: 2025/26 Bundesliga season statistics
Games 31 goals Goals 15 assists Assists: 21 21