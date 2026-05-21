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'We're only human beings' - Andy Robertson reflects on toll of Diogo Jota's death on Liverpool squad as full-back prepares for emotional Anfield departure
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Grief behind the scenes
While Robertson will be remembered as one of the finest left-backs of his era, his immense personality and tight-knit bonds with his team-mates cemented his status as a true fan favourite. However, the hardest period of his Liverpool career came last July, following the tragic and sudden passing of Jota. The two had forged an inseparable bond, which has since been immortalised in a stunning mural outside Anfield.
Robertson has laid bare the immense psychological burden carried by the Liverpool squad over the past year following the devastating loss of Jota. The raw reality of the tragedy hit the players immediately after the highs of their Premier League title celebrations at the end of the previous campaign. "I think what happened in the summer, I think nobody can prepare for what we had to go through," Robertson admitted in a poignant conversation with Ian Wright on The Overlap. "The first time seeing the lads after the trophy day was when we were on a plane on the way to our mate’s funeral. I don't want this being used as an excuse, but for the lads, it's been tough. We're only human beings at the end of the day."
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The psychological toll
The profound shockwaves of Jota’s passing forced the club's management and sports science staff to completely alter their traditional approach to elite preparation. Recognising that the players were struggling to balance intense physical demands with immense personal sorrow, the coaching staff had to scale back the workload.
“I think for the world of football it was tough enough, but for us, it’s one of our best mates… it was tough,” the defender added. “And obviously from that point of view we then had a disrupted pre-season, you know, certain things we had to [do] and certain things we had to be respectful towards in terms of how we were dealing with it in terms of grief. We couldn’t have the manager or the sports scientists push us too hard too early because of what we were going through, and they were going through the exact same.”
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Football still mourning Jota’s passing
The football world was left in shock following the tragic death of Jota, one of the most influential Portuguese players of his generation. Jota built a reputation for his intelligence, versatility, and clinical finishing, becoming a key figure for both Liverpool and the Portugal national football team. His relentless work ethic and ability to deliver in decisive moments earned him admiration from team-mates, coaches, and supporters across Europe.
After joining Liverpool from Wolves in 2020, Jota played an important role in the club’s Premier League and FA Cup successes, while also helping Portugal compete on the biggest international stages. Beyond his achievements on the pitch, Jota was widely respected for his professionalism, humility, and strong connection with fans, making his passing a heartbreaking loss for the football community worldwide.
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End of an era at Anfield
As Robertson prepares to walk out onto the Anfield turf one last time this weekend, when Liverpool host Brentford in their final fixture of the Premier League season, the 32-year-old will bring the curtain down on a glittering nine-year career with the Reds.
During his illustrious spell at Anfield, the fullback racked up 344 appearances across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and registering 69 assists while clinching nine major trophies – most notably two Premier League titles, and the Champions League.