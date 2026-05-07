Only Cristiano Ronaldo had achieved this feat before. Harry Kane matches CR7's record as Bayern Munich exit the Champions League at the hands of PSG

Kane scored in both legs of the round of 16 against Atalanta Bergamo, both quarter-final matches versus Real Madrid, and both semi-final outings against Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo matched that run for Real Madrid between 2012 and 2013.

Despite Kane's goal, the draw was not enough for Bayern to reach the final, having lost 5-4 in a spectacular slugfest in Paris a week ago. The Champions League campaign is thus over for FCB, with PSG set to face Arsenal in the final on 30 May. He can no longer set a record of his own – by scoring in the final.