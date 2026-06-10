One teammate even felt "ashamed"! Former BVB striker Youssoufa Moukoko rescues FC Copenhagen after a historically poor season

The 2026 World Cup kicks off this week, officially succeeding the 2022 tournament. Just three and a half years ago—though it feels like an eternity—the DFB side exited Qatar at the group stage. Hansi Flick was at the helm, pre-tournament debate raged over the rainbow armband, and a shock loss to Japan preceded an embarrassing post-tournament documentary for the DFB coach, complete with a 'grey geese' motivational clip.
On the plus side, Germany did field its youngest-ever World Cup player in Qatar: Youssoufa Moukoko. Having just turned 18, the then Borussia Dortmund forward came off the bench for a few minutes, but the experience now feels like a lifetime ago. At his current Danish club, he finished a challenging season on a high note.