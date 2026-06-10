One teammate even felt "ashamed"! Former BVB striker Youssoufa Moukoko rescues FC Copenhagen after a historically poor season

Youssoufa Moukoko secured European football for FC Copenhagen on the final day of the season, netting the decisive 2-1 goal against Brøndby in stoppage time with a five-metre backheel.

Moukoko, normally reticent on social media, proudly shared the moment afterwards. In stoppage time he struck again to seal a 3-1 win and secure Copenhagen's spot in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. That scenario was possible only because of the quirks of Denmark's Superliga format, which may puzzle German fans.

FCK had been having a disastrous season for a long time – and Moukoko, too, had been struggling to find his form. The club had started the campaign as reigning double winners, and expectations were even higher, thanks in part to the German striker, whose €5 million transfer fee immediately placed him third on the club's all-time most expensive signings list.

Yet the campaign unravelled: after the main round, the twelve Superliga clubs are split into championship and relegation groups, and FCK's seventh-place finish meant they were relegated to the relegation pool for the first time, having won only eight of 22 matches. Moukoko featured in 18 of those matches, though his tally of three goals was very modest for a supposed top signing.