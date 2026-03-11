In January, Edin Dzeko joined FC Schalke 04 on a free transfer – not for financial reasons. According to Sport Bild, there had been better offers on the table.
One million euros more than his current salary: Edin Dzeko apparently turned down a lucrative offer from France to join FC Schalke 04
While Dzeko reportedly earns an annual salary of €300,000 at Schalke, according to the report, he could have earned as much as €1.3 million – a million more – at the French first division club. In February, the 39-year-old confirmed something similar in an interview with Sport Bild, without naming the club: "I said from the outset: money isn't important to me. I had other offers that were significantly more lucrative. But that wasn't what mattered to me at all. I was happy to forego money for this club."
Dzeko explained: "I asked myself: What do I want? What do I need? I came to the conclusion: an emotional stadium with loud fans. A club that would inspire me once again. Suddenly, Schalke came to mind."
Edin Dzeko scores goals like clockwork for FC Schalke 04
Before his transfer in the winter, Dzeko had played for Serie A club AC Florence. With Schalke, he is now well on his way back to the Bundesliga: coach Miron Muslic's team currently tops the second division table. However, it is extremely close at the top – the lead over fifth place is only five points, and there are still nine match days to go.
Dzeko himself has played a major role in the recent success. The centre forward took hardly any time to settle in Gelsenkirchen and is scoring goals like clockwork: after only seven games for his new club, he already has five goals and three assists to his name.
Edin Dzeko: Statistics at FC Schalke 04
Games 7 Goals 5 Assists 3