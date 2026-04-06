According to Sky, Undav is demanding a significantly higher salary to stay, even though he is already the club’s highest earner on €4.5 million a year. There is talk of a pay rise to €6 million.
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One Bundesliga club is reportedly already lying in wait: Deniz Undav’s historic wage demands at VfB Stuttgart revealed
This is certainly a hot topic: the Swabians have never before paid a player such a sum on an annual basis. However, it would not be unlikely for an agreement to be reached on those terms. For one thing, Undav is an absolute crowd favourite in Stuttgart and has continued to deliver outstanding performances on the pitch this season. On the other hand, since the resurgence under manager Sebastian Hoeneß and sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth, VfB have long since ceased to shy away from spending big money.
During the past summer transfer windows, VfB completed all five of its most expensive signings; following the exercise of an obligation to buy Bilal El Khannouss for the new season, the next heavyweight is set to arrive – for a reported €18 million, he will take third place in the club’s internal rankings. At the top of the list is Undav, who, after much back-and-forth, moved permanently to the Neckar from Brighton & Hove Albion for just under €27 million ahead of the 2024/25 season. He had previously been on loan from the Seagulls for a year.
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Bayer Leverkusen appear to be keeping an eye on Deniz Undav
In the unlikely event that an agreement cannot be reached with Undav, it is reported that numerous clubs, both domestic and abroad, have already positioned themselves to make a move. Bayer Leverkusen are said to be among the interested parties, reportedly waiting in the wings to sign him should negotiations break down. This is particularly the case as Undav’s contract expires in 2027, meaning he could already begin negotiating a free transfer as early as next January. FC Bayern Munich, however, are reportedly showing no interest.
With 36 goal contributions in 39 competitive matches, Undav is one of the top scorers in Europe’s top leagues this season. Only Harry Kane (1.33 goals per game), Kylian Mbappé (1.22), Michael Olise (1.1) and Luis Díaz (1.03) are more prolific than the 29-year-old. The fact that he is nevertheless seen as a super-sub in the German national team under head coach Julian Nagelsmann recently sparked a major debate.
Discussions so far have reportedly been respectful and positive, reflecting Undav’s importance to the team. However, the financial aspect means further talks are needed before a satisfactory deal can be agreed for both parties.
Deniz Undav: Performance statistics for VfB Stuttgart in the 2025/26 season
Competitive matches Goals Assists 39 23 13