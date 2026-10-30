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Mustapha Hadji Interview With Kooora - Part 2Kooora.com
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

On video: Mustapha Hadji in an interview with Kooora (2/2): Salah is bigger than Hossam Hassan and the history of Egyptian football, and Bono surpassed El-Hadary

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Amrabat is not above the Morocco national team: he must "play and stay quiet"

Hakimi and Bono the best in Morocco's history by a wide margin over the rest

This is why Morocco stumble in the Africa Cup of Nations and shine at the World Cup

Egypt resemble Germany, but I rank them fifth in Africa

George Weah is the best player in Africa's history: the Ballon d'Or tipped the scales in his favour over Salah

Real Madrid may keep Diaz out of Morocco's line-up: I advise him to leave for Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia

I prefer holding the Africa Cup of Nations every two years for this reason

Mustapha Hadji laid out his vision for the future of the Atlas Lions and their leading stars in the first part of his talk. Now the Moroccan football legend returns in the second part of his extended interview with "Kooora", and this time the opinions are bolder. He strays well beyond the borders of Moroccan football into the heart of the footballing debate in Egypt and across Africa.

One of the interview's standout moments comes when Hadji fires a direct message at coach Hossam Hassan over his handling of Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool star, he insists, is bigger than the coach and bigger than the history of Egyptian football, and his standing commands special respect within the national team. Hadji also reveals where he stands on Salah's pursuit of Hossam Hassan's record, and he picks George Weah as the greatest African player in history, pointing to his Ballon d'Or as the decisive factor.

The statements do not stop there. Hadji opens fire on Sofyan Amrabat over his stance towards Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi, and he places Achraf Hakimi and Yassine Bono at the summit of Moroccan football history, a long way clear of the rest. Why do the Atlas Lions stumble in the Africa Cup of Nations yet dazzle on the world stage? He explains that too.

Beyond that, the interview takes in his assessment of Africa's strongest national teams and his view on the future of the continental tournament and how often it should be held. Then comes candid advice for Brahim Diaz about his future at Real Madrid, with Hadji urging him to leave if he wants to keep his chances of representing Morocco alive.

Controversial statements, comparisons between stars and legends, decisive takes on the issues gripping fans. The second part of his interview with "Kooora" gives a bold reading of African football's past and present, and of the choices that may shape its future.

Read the first part of Mustapha Hadji's interview with Kooora 

And to the second part of the interview:

  • Watch the second part of Mustapha Hadji's interview with Koooora

  • How did you follow the dispute between Sofyan Amrabat and Mohamed Ouahbi, after the player said he would not represent the Moroccan national team as long as the coach remained?

    Amrabat plays for Morocco. He represents the country and flies its flag, not Mohamed Ouahbi, and he must play under whichever coach is in charge.

    You represent the country, not the coach. You shouldn't be demanding a change of coach, whether it's Ouahbi, Regragui or anyone else.

  • Morocco v Haiti: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The strange thing is that Amrabat later insisted the matter was not about a lack of playing time, so the reason for the dispute remains unclear so far.

    Representing the Moroccan national team is a great honour. To get the chance to raise the Moroccan flag from among 40 million Moroccans is a huge thing, and it must come above any problem.

    All respect for what Amrabat gave with the national team, but that does not give him the right to say that a coach must leave in order for him to join the squad. Who are you to say that? You are not above the national team, the coach, or the Moroccan flag. You have to come to the national team and play while keeping quiet, even if you play for a single minute, because it is an honour for you.

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  • Can it be said that Achraf Hakimi has surpassed all of Morocco's legends and settled the title of the best Moroccan player in history?

    Yes, he is the best player in the history of Moroccan football by a huge margin over any other player, he is very far ahead of the rest.

  • In which position does Hajji rank on the list of the best in Morocco's history?

    (laughing) No, I am far from that.

    But I see Hakimi as a role model for young Moroccans on the pitch, and I see him at the top of the list, with Yassine Bounou in second place, then the rest come at a big distance behind them.

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  • An Arab player I wished was Moroccan, who is this player?

    (laughing) Lamine Yamal, as I consider him an Arab.

    Picking an Arab player to represent Morocco is very hard for me, with all due respect to every Arab player out there.

  • Not even Mohamed Salah?

    For me, Salah is a very great player. I have all the respect for him, and I have been a fan of this player since he started his career with Liverpool.

  • Trabzonspor v Besiktas JK - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    By the way, what do you make of his move to the Turkish league, even though he had the opportunity to play in other leagues?

    Salah is 34 years old, and despite that he maintains his level on the pitch. I believe he is still playing at a high level, and with a big club. He is also a role model for all players when it comes to his life off the pitch, and I wish him to continue for around four more years.

  • Despite the remarkable results delivered by the Moroccan national team in World Cup tournaments throughout history, it always finds difficulty at the Africa Cup of Nations. What, in your view, is the secret behind that?

    90% of the Morocco squad are originally from Europe and are not adept at playing on African pitches. Egypt, by contrast, field a side that is 90% homegrown, players raised in Egypt and accustomed to the nature of the conditions on the African continent.

    Twice Morocco have reached the Africa Cup of Nations final, in Tunisia in 2004 and on home soil in 2025. Yet they fall short whenever the tournament lands in non-Arab countries with difficult conditions such as Gabon and Cameroon.

    Drawn from Europe, Morocco's players lack motivation whenever they play in Africa, unlike when it comes to the World Cup. We hope that changes, and that these players grow accustomed to African conditions in the future.

  • The last edition of the Africa Cup saw accusations that the refereeing favoured Morocco on home soil, the most recent being Senegal's objections in the final match. What is your response to these accusations?

    Senegal are a seriously strong side, and we'd hoped to win the Africa Cup on the pitch. But even before the final, we came up against strong teams like Nigeria, Mali and Cameroon, so the road there was hard. Morocco were strong too. They saw off every rival on the pitch and delivered a high level, right up until the problem in the final.

    My hope is that African referees reach the same level as the players. African teams and players are at a wonderful standard. It can't be that the officiating on the continent falls below it.

  • If I asked you to rank the five strongest African national teams at the moment, how would the order look?

    Morocco lead the way, with Senegal, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt and Nigeria following in that order.

  • Why was Egypt placed fifth on the list?

    The average age of the Egypt national team players ranges between 30 and 33 years, which makes it difficult to rank them any higher.

    Egypt were the best in Africa for many years, and the Egyptian league is the strongest on the continent, producing the best local players. We always say that Egypt is the "Germany of Africa", given the tactical discipline and physical strength that Egyptian players enjoy.

    Their advancing average age, though, is what led me to this ranking.

  • Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The 2026 World Cup saw the participation of 10 African teams for the first time in history. Which team deserved to go further than it did?

    Egypt suffered a clear injustice against Argentina. They deserved to go far. Ivory Coast and Senegal, meanwhile, delivered a superb level of performance.

    Morocco ran up against France, one of the best teams in the world alongside Spain.

  • Speaking of the Egyptian national team, some criticise Hossam Hassan's personality for clashing with stars such as Salah and Mohamed El-Shenawy. What is your view of his personality, especially as you have previously faced him on the pitch?

    Hossam Hassan coaches the way he played. Strong character, a huge star in his day, but he cannot measure himself against the national team's stars of today.

    Mohamed Salah is one of those big names in the Egyptian squad. With all due respect to Hossam Hassan, Salah is bigger than you and bigger than the history of Egyptian football, and you must respect him.

    As captain of the Egyptian national team, Salah deserves to be sat down and spoken to. Give him the chance to reunite the team. The players respect him and his voice carries real weight inside the dressing room.

    My message to Hossam Hassan is simple: you cannot stand against Salah even if you are the coach. True, you have a great history with the Egyptian national team, but that is the past now. Look at Zinedine Zidane. Not once did he stand against Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema during his time in charge at Real Madrid.

  • Does Salah's approach to breaking Hossam Hassan's record as Egypt's all-time top scorer play a part in the ongoing dispute between them?

    Theirs shouldn't be a rivalry. It should be built on mutual respect. You were a great player once, but now you have to look ahead.

  • Although Morocco and Algeria both possess abundant talent and a rich history, the Atlas Lions have reached an advanced global level in recent years, while Algeria have not followed the same path. In your view, what is the reason?

    Morocco has spent around 15 years developing football through the Mohammed VI Academy. We've produced plenty of talent, and now players come from Europe to represent the national team and find the same standard of pitches and facilities they enjoy on the old continent. Our players are professionals at the biggest clubs in the world. In general, we're on the right track.

    Algeria is a different story. They have outstanding talents, that much is true, but I don't know exactly what the problem is. It may come down to players not being developed inside Algeria itself.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 52-SEN-MARAFP

    What are your predictions for the winner of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations?

    We hope the tournament is held on schedule. Africa always suffers from such problems. It is unreasonable that only a few months remain before the tournament date and until now it is not certain it will be held, because I have heard it could be postponed to 2028.

    I hope Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania can prepare the stadiums as quickly as possible to hold the tournament next year.

    As for the champion, I hope it will be Morocco but, as I said, Morocco always suffers in the Africa Cup of Nations because of the African conditions and the humidity, so I hope the team plays friendly matches in the host countries before the tournament to get used to the conditions there.

  • What is best for the African continent, holding the Africa Cup of Nations every two years or every four years?

    Every two years, without a doubt. Africans breathe football. 70% of them have no other form of entertainment besides football. It is not fair to deprive them of it and hold the tournament every four years. This is not a World Cup, unlike the situation in Europe where young people there have numerous forms of entertainment.

  • As a former winner of the African Player of the Year award, who do you think deserves it this year?

    This is a very difficult question, especially given the crisis that struck the Africa Cup of Nations final. The title hasn't been decided yet. Look at the other tournaments, though, and Achraf Hakimi holds the advantage: he won the UEFA Champions League and almost every competition he entered.

  • Beyond the current season, who is the best African player in history?

    Another tough one, but I'll go with George Weah.

  • In your opinion, does he surpass stars like Salah, Eto'o and Drogba?

    Yes, because he is the first African player to win the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player, and I played against him, and I consider him the king of the African continent.

  • Although Brahim Diaz puts in a good performance whenever he appears for Real Madrid, he has so far failed to convince Jose Mourinho and faces stiff competition for his position. So, would you advise him to leave in January in search of a better opportunity to play, especially as there are reports of a potential offer from Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia?

    Diaz plays for the biggest club in the world, but to be honest I'd advise him to move to the Saudi league if an offer comes in. I follow the Roshn League closely. The competition there features professionals at the highest level, and the rivalry is tough.

    At Real Madrid, Diaz plays only a few minutes, so calling him up to the Morocco squad would be difficult. He doesn't deserve to play internationally in this situation. That's why I hope he moves to a big club in Saudi Arabia, or in any other league, so the chance is there to play more than an hour every match.

  • Canada v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Who is better, Yassine Bounou or Essam El Hadary?

    Bono.

  • Walid Regragui or Mohamed Ouahbi?

    I cannot choose between them. I wish Ouahbi all the best in the future, and I say thank you to Regragui for what he has provided with the Moroccan national team, and for allowing us to dream.

  • FBL-CAF-AFRICA-AWARDSAFP

    How would you describe these in a single word?

    Achraf Hakimi

    An icon of Moroccan football

    Hervé Renard

    My great friend

    Hossam Hassan

    A very strong striker

    Mohamed Salah

    The genius

    Mohamed Aboutrika

    The Zidane of Africa

    Patrice Motsepe

    Very difficult to describe

    Gianni Infantino

    He practises racism against Africa, and I demand "Fair Play" from him.