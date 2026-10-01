It had been expected for some time. Now it's official, with the statement and the competition regulations to back it up. Lega Serie A have confirmed that the 2026 edition of the Supercoppa Italiana will be played at San Siro, in a one-off match between Inter and Lazio, on 22 December with kick-off at 9pm.





The four-team format has gone, and so have the trips abroad. As set out in the regulations, the stadium hosting the showpiece for Italy's third trophy will be the home of the reigning Serie A champions, Inter, which this season is also home to the Coppa Italia holders. So how will the format for the 2026 Supercoppa work?



