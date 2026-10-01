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CM Grafica Inter Lazio 2025 26 Serie A 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
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Official: the Italian Super Cup Inter v Lazio will be played at San Siro on 22 December. Cards and suspensions? Extra time or penalties? Where to watch it on TV? All the information

Inter
Lazio

It had been expected for some time. Now it's official, with the statement and the competition regulations to back it up. Lega Serie A have confirmed that the 2026 edition of the Supercoppa Italiana will be played at San Siro, in a one-off match between Inter and Lazio, on 22 December with kick-off at 9pm.


The four-team format has gone, and so have the trips abroad. As set out in the regulations, the stadium hosting the showpiece for Italy's third trophy will be the home of the reigning Serie A champions, Inter, which this season is also home to the Coppa Italia holders. So how will the format for the 2026 Supercoppa work?


  • The competition

    The 2026/2027 Italian Super Cup, officially titled the EA SPORTS FC Supercup and the thirty-ninth edition of the trophy, will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Tuesday 22 December 2026 at 9.00pm between the following clubs:

    - FC Internazionale Milano: Serie A Enilive 2025/2026 champions

    - SS Lazio: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2025/2026 runners-up (as the club that won the Coppa Italia is the same as the one that won the league).

  • The format, extra time and penalties?

    The competition consists of one match.

    The team that scores the highest number of goals wins the competition. If the scores are level at the end of normal time, the teams must play two periods of extra time, each lasting 15 minutes.

    If the scores are still level at the end of extra time, the referee shall proceed with a penalty shoot-out, in accordance with the procedures set out in the "Laws of the Game" under the paragraph: "Procedures to determine the winning team of a match".

  • Substitutions: up to six changes

    During the match, each team can make a maximum of five substitutions, using no more than three stoppages, plus the interval between the two halves. Where the two teams make a substitution at the same time, that will count as a stoppage used for substitutions by both teams. If extra time is played, a fourth stoppage will be allowed, in addition to those between the end of normal time and the start of the first period of extra time and between the first and second periods of extra time. Only if extra time is played will teams also be allowed to make one further substitution, up to a maximum of six.

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  • Where to watch it on TV and streaming

    Mediaset will broadcast the match live.

  • VAR and technology used

    The match will use Goal Line Technology (GLT), Video Assistant Referees (VARs) and Advanced Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT).

    Plans also include the Vardict signal on the giant screen and a Public Announcement after Var Checks and Var Review.

  • Pre- and post-match sanctions and suspensions

    As a supplement to, and partial derogation from, the provisions of Article 19 of the CGS, any suspension imposed by the sports justice bodies in relation to league matches organised by the professional Leagues, without prejudice to the fixed-term sanction referred to in Article 9, paragraph 1, letter f) of the CGS, shall not be served in the Supercoppa match, but only in the first League match that follows it.

    Under the provisions set out in the previous paragraph, the effects provided for in Article 9, paragraph 5, of the CGS regarding bookings issued, including during the Supercoppa match, shall apply in subsequent League matches.


    To dispel any possible doubt, the following cases are set out by way of example and are not exhaustive:


    - A player/coach who is one booking away from a suspension and is booked on the matchday before the Supercoppa shall serve the suspension in the League match following the Supercoppa;

    - a player/coach sent off on the matchday before the Supercoppa match, or carrying a residual sanction, shall serve the suspension, or the remainder of it, in the League match(es) following the aforementioned match;

    - a player/coach who is one booking away from a suspension before the Supercoppa match and is booked during the aforementioned match shall serve the suspension in the League match following the Supercoppa;

    - a player/coach sent off during the Supercoppa match shall serve the suspension in the subsequent League match(es).

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