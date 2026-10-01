As a supplement to, and partial derogation from, the provisions of Article 19 of the CGS, any suspension imposed by the sports justice bodies in relation to league matches organised by the professional Leagues, without prejudice to the fixed-term sanction referred to in Article 9, paragraph 1, letter f) of the CGS, shall not be served in the Supercoppa match, but only in the first League match that follows it.
Under the provisions set out in the previous paragraph, the effects provided for in Article 9, paragraph 5, of the CGS regarding bookings issued, including during the Supercoppa match, shall apply in subsequent League matches.
To dispel any possible doubt, the following cases are set out by way of example and are not exhaustive:
- A player/coach who is one booking away from a suspension and is booked on the matchday before the Supercoppa shall serve the suspension in the League match following the Supercoppa;
- a player/coach sent off on the matchday before the Supercoppa match, or carrying a residual sanction, shall serve the suspension, or the remainder of it, in the League match(es) following the aforementioned match;
- a player/coach who is one booking away from a suspension before the Supercoppa match and is booked during the aforementioned match shall serve the suspension in the League match following the Supercoppa;
- a player/coach sent off during the Supercoppa match shall serve the suspension in the subsequent League match(es).