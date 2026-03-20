As the Rheinische Post has revealed, Borussia Mönchengladbach stands to receive a six-figure sum should the exceptional player move abroad.
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Of all people, it’s their arch-rivals who stand to profit! A transfer of Said El Mala would bring in a windfall
This is because, under the FIFA solidarity mechanism, the Foals would be entitled to 0.25 per cent per year of training. With a reported transfer fee of between 35 and 40 million euros, this would amount to a payment of between 260,000 and 300,000 euros, which would go into Gladbach’s coffers. Viktoria Köln and TSV Meerbusch are also likely to benefit from a windfall should El Mala move abroad.
In recent days, reports have multiplied that El Mala could leave Cologne in the summer. According to reports, the player’s side has already reached a basic agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion regarding a move. Negotiations between the two clubs have therefore resumed after a transfer fell through in the winter. The Seagulls were rebuffed by Effzeh at the time despite an offer of 30 million euros and would now likely have to put five million euros more plus bonuses on the table.
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Too small: Gladbach once dropped El Mala
According to the *Kölner Stadtanzeiger*, however, Chelsea FC are also showing keen interest in El Mala, who recently parted ways with his agent and is now represented by his family. The report does note, however, that the Blues are unlikely to sign his brother Malek, which is said to be a decisive factor in the 19-year-old’s decision about his future. Furthermore, the competition situation at the top London club is significantly more intense, which is why numerous talents have been loaned out in the past – most notably to partner club Racing Strasbourg.
El Mala has been something of a lifeline for Cologne this season. Although he has often been brought on as a substitute by manager Lukas Kwasniok, the 19-year-old has scored nine goals and provided four assists in the Bundesliga. No other FC professional has contributed to more goals.
Meanwhile, El Mala had failed to make his mark at Gladbach and was even dropped in 2021, before ending up at the Geißböcke via Meerbusch and Viktoria Cologne. “Said was still very small back then, which meant he was at a significant athletic disadvantage compared to his opponents and wasn’t competitive at that level. Some lads simply need a little more time to develop," his former U15 coach Sven Schuchardt told Bild newspaper in November. Saturday will see the 100th Bundesliga derby between the two rivals.
World Cup dream over? El Mala not in Nagelsmann's squad
Thanks to his strong performances this season, El Mala can even harbour faint hopes of a World Cup call-up. Although he was part of national team manager Julian Nagelsmann’s squad back in November, the winger is missing from the March squad.
Instead, El Mala has been called up for the U21 national team ahead of the European Championship qualifiers. He had already joined the DFB youth squad after the first friendly in November. Nagelsmann opted not to select him for the senior national team.
Furthermore, in the event of an injury, it cannot be ruled out that El Mala may still be added to the squad for the international matches against Switzerland (27 March) and Ghana (30 March). The World Cup train has not yet left the station either – for anyone, as Nagelsmann emphasised several times during the squad presentation on Thursday.
Said El Mala: Statistics for 1. FC Köln this season
Competitive matches Goals Assists Yellow cards 28 9 4 3