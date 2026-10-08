Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
cm grafica obaretin 2026
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Obaretin to CM: “At Lorient dreaming of the national team. Don’t underestimate Ligue 1. At AC Milan it felt like I was dreaming. Conte and Allegri are different, but they shaped me”

Lorient
SSC Napoli
AC Milan
Italy
N. Obaretin
Ligue 1
Originals

The Italian defender on loan at Lorient told us about his career, his experiences with Napoli and AC Milan, and also about the decision to move to Ligue 1 to try to make his breakthrough.

Nosa Edward Obaretin has made a brave call early in his career. The defender, born in 2003, decided in the summer to leave Napoli and move abroad for the first time in his life, joining Lorient in Ligue 1 with a clear aim: finally making his breakthrough in a league known above all for developing players like him.

In the interview given exclusively to Goal Italia and Calciomercato, the former Napoli and Milan player, who also spent time on loan in Serie B with clubs such as Bari, Trento and Empoli, wanted to tell the story of his journey, his desire to make it, what he learned under Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, and the example set by the great players he came up against, such as Theo Hernandez, Leao and Ibrahimovic, as well as Rrhamani and the Azzurri centre-backs. The Azzurri shirt remains in the background too, a dream Ligue 1 could help him chase.

  • Lorient’s choice

    Let’s start with the decision you made in the summer that brought you here to Lorient: what convinced you about the project? Was there anyone in particular who spoke to you and convinced you to have this first experience abroad?
    "First of all, I liked the project straight away when I spoke with the sporting director and he pushed me to come here. Then there is the personal side, because I wanted to try an experience abroad. Secondly, I like the fact they were immediately clear with me here. I like how Ligue 1 is a league where many young players play and our team too is a team full of young players.


    You arrive in France after three seasons as a professional around Italy. What do you think you have learned from these experiences and with what personal objective, and what do you bring here to Lorient?

    "I certainly learned a lot from all those loan spells and from the various coaches I had. I come here, as always, with the desire to improve and to give my maximum for the team. It is certainly a difficult league, it is not easy, every match is tough and I will always give my maximum and make myself available to the team.


    Before the break came your debut. What was the first thing that struck you on and off the pitch?

    It was very, very nice, I was very happy with my debut. What struck me was the intensity on the pitch, the intensity of the play. Then the stadiums... I have to be honest, I came from Serie B, so let’s say the stadiums here by comparison are fuller, there are many more people, they are bigger. So it made a strong impression on me and I’m happy. Now I’ll get back to work as we prepare for the match against Paris FC.

  • Theo Hernandez, Rrhamani and Sergio Ramos the examples

    Centre-back or full-back? Where do you see your future? In the past you said you were learning from Theo Hernandez how to play as a full-back, but in recent years you have played more as a centre-back. What sort of example was he for you at that time, and were there others you learned from instead as a centre-back?

    I am currently playing as the left-sided centre-back and today I see myself more in this role. Playing at AC Milan and seeing Theo Hernandez up close was a wonderful experience. I saw and learned a lot from him. As a centre-back, on the other hand, for example at Napoli, playing with Rrhamani helped me a lot. He always gave me advice and I learned a lot from him too. During the training camp this summer I also always tried to get as much information as possible from all the centre-backs. Is Rrahmani underrated? For me he is certainly an excellent defender.


    Season objective? What kind of defender are you and is there a player you take inspiration from?

    Obviously, to make as many appearances as possible and if the goal comes, all well and good. As a defender I like to be aggressive, but I also like to play with the ball and, in my opinion, I should improve a bit more when attacking the goal, perhaps during corners. When I was a bit younger, and when he was performing at the highest level, I always watched Sergio Ramos. For me he is an incredibly strong defender. I always tried to learn as much as possible from him, obviously also by watching him on TV during Real's Champions League matches, because for me he was an incredibly strong defender.

  • Ligue 1 underrated

    Ligue 1 is a league that in Italy we know above all for the presence of great talents, but also for its physicality. Does that impression ring true, or is there more to it?

    I think Ligue 1 is a very underrated league because there is so much talent. Obviously it's a very, very physical league and the tempo is very high, but people tend to underestimate it, maybe because they think "there's only PSG or only the top three or four teams". In reality, though, every match is difficult here because all the teams are well organised and have very strong, very physical players, so you can't underestimate any game.


    In recent seasons, defenders of top level too have taken off from Ligue 1 towards other leagues. Do you think that for a defender it is perhaps the best league in which to break through? Specifically, what can French football give you?

    I think Ligue 1 can be a great springboard, not only for a defender but also for a young player in general. Here, all the teams have plenty of young players and they trust them, and I really like that. It gives you confidence, and I think confidence is the most important thing for a young player, also in terms of consistency in playing. It can be a very good league in which to launch yourself and maybe move to other competitions in future, if of course you do well.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Allegri, Conte and Napoli

    You were with Massimiliano Allegri's first team throughout the summer... what was it like working with him? How different is he compared with Antonio Conte, another manager who worked with you and with whom you "worked very hard" during previous pre-seasons?

    I got on well with manager Allegri, and obviously with all his staff too. He taught me a lot tactically, especially defensively of course. Compared with Conte, obviously... as we all know, Conte's training camp is very tough, but he too is top at his job, he is a winner and I learned a lot from him as well. All in all, they were good summer training camps for me with them. I learned a lot both from the staff and from the players, and I will definitely carry that with me throughout my career.


    Did you ever think this summer was the right time to try your luck there with Napoli, or can this Lorient project give you much more space and in the end is it the right choice for you?

    With my career choices, I have always told myself that first of all, for a young player it is always better to play. I have always been on the side of those who choose to go and play and find space. Then obviously, if Napoli had wanted to keep me, of course, it would have made me super happy, but I am happy with the choice I made and I hope to continue like this and to give my all for Loreint.

  • AC Milan, a dream

    Before Napoli there was AC Milan. You came through the Rossoneri youth sector, what do you carry with you from that period? It was an AC Milan very far removed from the one we see today, Maldini was still there, they had won the Serie A title...

    For me, my time at AC Milan was the most beautiful experience of my life. It shaped me more than anything else because I learned so much there and worked with so many coaches, especially when I started moving up from the Primavera to the first team. I would see Rafael Leao, Ibrahimovic, Theo Hernandez, Kjaer was there... it felt like I was dreaming, I could hardly believe it. Every time I stepped onto the first-team pitch I was so happy, and I tried to learn as much as possible, especially from all the defenders too. It was a wonderful experience.

  • Mancini and the national team

    Roberto Mancini's Italy have started a new cycle built heavily around young players, with plenty of lads who could still be targeted by other national teams, as could be the case for you given you've already been looked at. Do you ever think about the national-team question? What if Nigeria were to call before the Azzurri?

    Well, to tell you the truth, I still wouldn't know. But obviously, given that I have already been involved with the national team at Under-17 level, right now I think I would give priority to Italy. Obviously, the national team is always an honour. If Italy were to call me, I would be super happy, but I think first about the club and about working here, giving my all game after game and then, if the possible call-up from the national team were to arrive, it would only please me.