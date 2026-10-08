Obaretin to CM: “At Lorient dreaming of the national team. Don’t underestimate Ligue 1. At AC Milan it felt like I was dreaming. Conte and Allegri are different, but they shaped me”

Let’s start with the decision you made in the summer that brought you here to Lorient: what convinced you about the project? Was there anyone in particular who spoke to you and convinced you to have this first experience abroad?

"First of all, I liked the project straight away when I spoke with the sporting director and he pushed me to come here. Then there is the personal side, because I wanted to try an experience abroad. Secondly, I like the fact they were immediately clear with me here. I like how Ligue 1 is a league where many young players play and our team too is a team full of young players.





You arrive in France after three seasons as a professional around Italy. What do you think you have learned from these experiences and with what personal objective, and what do you bring here to Lorient?

"I certainly learned a lot from all those loan spells and from the various coaches I had. I come here, as always, with the desire to improve and to give my maximum for the team. It is certainly a difficult league, it is not easy, every match is tough and I will always give my maximum and make myself available to the team.





Before the break came your debut. What was the first thing that struck you on and off the pitch?

It was very, very nice, I was very happy with my debut. What struck me was the intensity on the pitch, the intensity of the play. Then the stadiums... I have to be honest, I came from Serie B, so let’s say the stadiums here by comparison are fuller, there are many more people, they are bigger. So it made a strong impression on me and I’m happy. Now I’ll get back to work as we prepare for the match against Paris FC.