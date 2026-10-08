Obaretin to CM: “At Lorient dreaming of the national team. Don’t underestimate Ligue 1. At AC Milan it felt like I was dreaming. Conte and Allegri are different, but they shaped me”

Nosa Edward Obaretin has made a brave call early in his career. The defender, born in 2003, decided in the summer to leave Napoli and move abroad for the first time in his life, joining Lorient in Ligue 1 with a clear aim: finally making his breakthrough in a league known above all for developing players like him.
In the interview given exclusively to Goal Italia and Calciomercato, the former Napoli and Milan player, who also spent time on loan in Serie B with clubs such as Bari, Trento and Empoli, wanted to tell the story of his journey, his desire to make it, what he learned under Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, and the example set by the great players he came up against, such as Theo Hernandez, Leao and Ibrahimovic, as well as Rrhamani and the Azzurri centre-backs. The Azzurri shirt remains in the background too, a dream Ligue 1 could help him chase.