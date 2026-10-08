Nosa Edward Obaretin has made a brave call at the start of his career. The defender, born in 2003, chose in the summer to leave Napoli and move abroad for the first time in his life, joining Lorient in Ligue 1 with a clear aim: to finally fulfil his potential in a league especially suited to helping players like him develop.
Speaking exclusively to Goal Italia and Calciomercato, the former Napoli and AC Milan player, who also spent time on loan in Serie B with clubs including Bari, Trento and Empoli, looked back on his journey, his desire to break through, what he learned under Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, and the example set by top players he came up against such as Theo Hernandez, Leao and Ibrahimovic, as well as Rrhamani and Italy's central defenders. Italy still sits in the background as the dream, and Ligue 1 could help him chase it.
Thanks to the international department of the Ligue de Football Professionnel for their availability