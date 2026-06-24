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USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Tom Hindle

NYCFC reportedly interested in USMNT star Christian Pulisic, Milan insist he is not for sale

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NYCFC are reportedly interested in securing the signature of Christian Pulisic, but the MLS side have been informed by the Serie A giants that the American is not for sale. According to reporting in The Athletic, numerous MLS clubs would be interested in bringing Pulisic to North America following the 2026 World Cup. Yet, Milan are reluctant to let him go.

  • Nico Fernandez NYCFCGetty

    NYCFC's interest

    The MLS side has been linked with a number of high-profile signings in recent months. They are set to move into a new stadium in 2027, and there has been talk that a new ground in Queens might come with a superstar signing. The City-group club went heavy on the superstars in their earlier days, bringing in Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, and David Villa. However, they have since gone for a more team-based approach to roster building.

    Pulisic's potential signing, as reported by The Athletic, would be a major boost for Etihad Park.

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  • Pulisic MilanGetty Images

    A season for Milan

    Pulisic's time for Milan has been admittedly mixed. He has impressed for stretches, and was among the best players in Serie A for the first few months of the 2025-26 season. But he saw a dip in form and didn't score a goal after December 2025. Milan missed out on Champions League football.

    He finished the season with eight goals and four assists.

  • Christian Pulisic Milan 2025Getty

    Milan hold the cards

    Still, Milan remain in control of the situation. Pulisic's contract expires at the end of 2027, but the Rossoneri have the option to extend it to 2028. All reports suggest that they would be reluctant to move a player they still regard as a key face of their project - despite immense change at an organizational level. Milan hired former Man United boss Ruben Amorim earlier this month after parting ways with Max Allegri.

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  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Pulisic focused on USMNT

    Pulisic remains focused on his USMNT exploits as Mauricio Pochettino's side is in the midst of a promising summer. It topped Group D, after beating both Paraguay and Australia. Pulisic missed the second game due to injury, but is expected to be available for the third - even if the U.S. do not need a result from the contest.

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