NXGN 2026: Barcelona duo Lamine Yamal and Sydney Schertenleib crowned football's best teenage wonderkids

Yamal has been crowned the winner of NXGN for the third time following his successes in both 2024 and 2025, with the 18-year-old the only player in the 11-year history of NXGN to have won on more than one occasion. Yamal's ascension has seen him not just become the outstanding young player on the planet, but perhaps the best player in the world already following another superb 12 months for the Spain international.

His performances for Barca, particularly those in the Champions League, saw him finish second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or voting, and Yamal has continued to be the most decisive figure in the Blaugrana line up as they chase titles in both La Liga and in Europe.