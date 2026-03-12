The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season hasn’t officially started, so this first iteration of power rankings for the year is based purely on offseason developments, last year’s results, and recent transfers and signings.

While all NWSL teams have played preseason matches, the season officially begins March 13 with a highly anticipated opening match between Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit and Sophia Wilson and the Portland Thorns. The NWSL enters its 14th season with 16 teams, as Denver Summit FC and Boston Legacy FC join the league through expansion. The season includes a 248-match schedule, an eight-team playoff and the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Last year, Gotham FC won the 2025 NWSL Championship, while the Kansas City Current claimed the NWSL Shield, dominating the league and holding the No. 1 spot for most of the season with an impressive 21-3-2 record.

Current forward Temwa Chawinga was named NWSL MVP for the second straight season, and the Washington Spirit reached the NWSL Championship final for the second consecutive year.

The offseason was busier than usual.

Rodman signed a new contract with the Spirit, making her the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world. Lindsey Heaps announced she will join Denver Summit FC. Sophia Wilson re-signed with Portland and has officially returned from maternity leave — and that is only part of what happened over the past three months.

In preparation for the 2026 NWSL season, GOAL delivers its way-too-early power rankings.