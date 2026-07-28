Another NWSL weekend brought plenty of movement at both ends of the table.

Seattle Reign made the biggest statement, going on the road to earn a 2-0 win over San Diego. Maddie Mercado opened the scoring before Jordyn Bugg sealed all three points, handing the Wave a costly home defeat. San Diego dropped to fourth in the standings, while Seattle climbed to 10th.

Friday night’s marquee matchup also carried plenty of significance, as Orlando continued to grind out results with a 1-0 win over Chicago despite missing star forward and Golden Boot leader Barbra Banda, who is away at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Elsewhere, Gotham and Portland shared the points in a result that did little to separate two of the league’s top teams. Washington, meanwhile, strengthened its position near the top of the table with a 1-0 win over expansion side Denver, courtesy of Italian wonderkid Sofia Cantore’s 61st-minute goal.

With so many clubs tightly packed in the standings, every point carries added weight as the playoff race intensifies. As the gap between the contenders continues to shrink, GOAL ranks all 16 teams...