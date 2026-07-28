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Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Washington Spirit find a way, Sam Kerr scores first Gotham FC goal and Utah Royals FC catch fire

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Women's football
NWSL
Angel City FC
Bay FC
Boston Legacy FC
Chicago Stars
Denver Summit FC
Gotham FC
Houston Dash
Kansas City Current
North Carolina Courage
Orlando Pride
Portland Thorns
Racing Louisville
San Diego Wave FC
Seattle Reign FC
Utah Royals
Washington Spirit
S. Kerr

Sam Kerr scores her first Gotham FC goal as the Bats draw Portland Thorns FC 2-2, while Sofia Cantore lifts Washington Spirit past Lindsey Heaps and Denver Summit FC 1-0. GOAL ranks all 16 NWSL teams in this week’s Power Rankings.

Another NWSL weekend brought plenty of movement at both ends of the table.

Seattle Reign made the biggest statement, going on the road to earn a 2-0 win over San Diego. Maddie Mercado opened the scoring before Jordyn Bugg sealed all three points, handing the Wave a costly home defeat. San Diego dropped to fourth in the standings, while Seattle climbed to 10th.

Friday night’s marquee matchup also carried plenty of significance, as Orlando continued to grind out results with a 1-0 win over Chicago despite missing star forward and Golden Boot leader Barbra Banda, who is away at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Elsewhere, Gotham and Portland shared the points in a result that did little to separate two of the league’s top teams. Washington, meanwhile, strengthened its position near the top of the table with a 1-0 win over expansion side Denver, courtesy of Italian wonderkid Sofia Cantore’s 61st-minute goal.

With so many clubs tightly packed in the standings, every point carries added weight as the playoff race intensifies. As the gap between the contenders continues to shrink, GOAL ranks all 16 teams...

  • Alyssa Naeher, Chicago StarsGetty Images

    16Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: Chicago showed they can stay competitive against one of the league's top teams in the Pride, but they dropped another match, making that 12 losses so far this season.

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  • Emma Sears Racing Louisville Getty Images

    15Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Angel City

    Ramifications: Racing Louisville earned one of the weekend's and the club's most impactful wins, knocking off a higher-ranked Angel City side and showing the kind of resilience that has been missing at times this season.

  • Michelle Cooper, Kansas City CurrentGetty Images

    14Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: Kansas City suffered another frustrating result, dropping a narrow match against Boston. They clearly were missing Temwa Chawinga, but a championship team needs to have more than one player to find the back of the net.

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  • Denver Summit FCGetty Images

    13Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: A one-goal defeat to Washington Spirit is hardly disastrous, but Denver Summit FC must begin turning close games into points if it hopes to join San Diego Wave FC and Bay FC as expansion teams that reached the playoffs in their inaugural seasons.

  • Boston Legacy FCGetty

    12Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: Boston picked up one of their most important wins of the season, securing a gritty result against a Kansas City side. Casey Murphy was lights out in goal and kept the Current frustrated offensively.

  • Keira Barry Bay FC 2026Bay FC

    11Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Houston Dash

    Ramifications: Bay FC’s momentum took a hit after Linda Ullmark’s stoppage-time winner ended the club’s three-match unbeaten run. Bay created chances and forced Jane Campbell into seven saves, but its inability to convert left it vulnerable to Houston’s late breakthrough.

  • Jane Campbell, USWNTGetty

    10Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Bay FC

    Ramifications: Houston earned a valuable three points in a close match, showing the defensive discipline and composure needed to win close games. While the attack may not have overwhelmed Bay FC, the Dash's ability to protect a lead and secure a clean sheet is an encouraging sign. Jane Campbell was stellar in goal, making seven saves on the night.

  • Marta, Orlando PrideGetty Images

    9Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: A narrow victory over Chicago may not have been the most dominant performance, but the Pride's ability to stay organized, protect a lead, and collect three points is exactly what keeps them in the game and in contention for the playoffs.

  • Sarah Gorden, Angel CityGetty Images

    8Angel City

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: Angel City FC finally had an opportunity to build some momentum, but a loss to a Racing Louisville FC side desperate for points only underscored the club’s lingering inconsistency, particularly its inability to close out tight matches. Angel City remain a talented group with plenty of upside, but this result will likely push the club down the rankings as the middle of the table continues to tighten.

  • Ashley SanchezGetty Images

    7North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Lost 4-1 vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: The Courage endured a significant setback after being outplayed in a lopsided defeat to Utah. Although the result doesn’t erase the progress they’ve made this season, conceding four goals exposed defensive vulnerabilities that must be addressed quickly.


  • Jordyn Bugg Seattle ReignGetty Images

    6Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Won 2-0 vs San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: Seattle Reign FC delivered one of the weekend’s biggest statement wins, turning in a composed performance at both ends of the field to defeat San Diego Wave FC. After an inconsistent stretch, the Reign finally have a signature result they can build on as they push toward the playoff places.

  • San Diego WaveGetty

    5San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: San Diego entered the weekend with an opportunity to strengthen its standing among the league's best, but a flat performance against an in-form Seattle side raises some questions. The Wave struggled to create consistent chances in the final third and were punished by a disciplined Reign defense.

  • Sophia WilsonGetty Images

    4Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: 2-2 Draw vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: Portland Thorns FC continue to show they can trouble elite defenses, but consistency remains the biggest question as they navigate a crowded playoff race. Taking a point from Gotham FC moves the Thorns back toward the top tier of these rankings. Portland sits fifth in the league standings with 28 points, one behind San Diego Wave FC.

  • Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    3Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Won 4-1 vs North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: Utah delivered one of the weekend's most emphatic performances, overwhelming North Carolina with a clinical attacking display. A four-goal outing against a quality opponent reinforces that the Royals are more than capable of competing with the league's best and maybe even securing a playoff spot sooner rather than later.

  • Sam KerrGetty Images

    2Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: 2-2 Draw vs Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: Earning a point against another title contender isn't a poor result, though the Bats missed an opportunity to make a statement in a marquee matchup. They stay near the top, but the door is open for teams behind them to close the gap after another weekend without a signature win. Much of the focus for Gotham, though, was on Sam Kerr, who scored her first goal since returning to Gotham and the NWSL.

  • Trinity Rodman, Washington SpiritGetty Images

    1Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Denver Summit

    Ramifications: The Spirit rarely looked troubled defensively, and Sofia Cantore’s 61st-minute goal was enough to secure all three points at Audi Field. It was not their most emphatic performance, but it reinforced why they remain in contention for first place: Even when they are not at their attacking best, they continue to collect points.