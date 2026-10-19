NWSL Power Rankings: San Diego Wave surge to No. 1 as Washington Spirit delay Gotham’s Shield party and Seattle Reign boost playoff hopes

Seattle Reign FC boosted their playoff hopes with a 3-1 win over Chicago Stars, climbing into the NWSL’s final postseason spot as the regular season winds down.

After a brief international break, the league returned with more teams solidifying their playoff position, while others saw their seasons slip away. Washington Spirit secured their postseason spot with a statement victory over Gotham FC. Even with Golden Boot leader Ashley Sanchez, the North Carolina Courage fell 2-1 to San Diego, slipping outside the playoff places.

Racing Louisville, Houston Dash, Bay FC and Chicago Stars are officially out of postseason contention. But the NWSL Shield has yet to be claimed, and with playoff spots still up for grabs, there’s plenty left to play for.

After another eventful weekend, GOAL ranks all 16 teams...