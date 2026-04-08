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'We were nowhere near!' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson fumes after 5-1 drubbing by Southampton puts major dent in Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac's Premier League ambitions
A reality check for the Hollywood dream
The Red Dragons were torn apart at the Racecourse by a relentless Southampton side that has now won 10 of their last 13 league outings. Entering the match in sixth place, the Hollywood-owned club was completely unable to replicate the fighting spirit of their recent dramatic comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at West Brom. The heavy defeat saw Wrexham drop to seventh in the Championship table and out of the playoff places, severely impacting their hopes of securing a historic fourth successive promotion. Parkinson was visibly frustrated by the glaring lack of competitiveness shown by his players in such a high-stakes fixture.
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Parkinson slams 'nowhere near' Wrexham display
Speaking after the heavy loss, Parkinson did not mince words when assessing his team's lackluster start and overall performance. He said: “We’ve got to use this as a lesson, even at this late stage of the season. We knew coming into this game the importance of it, and it hurts a lot that we haven’t put in a competitive performance. It shows if your levels drop you can get punished. We got cruelly punished in that first 20 minutes. We were nowhere near it in many aspects of the game. But there’s still all to play for. I’ll look at it closely and make sure we’re ready for the weekend."
Saints march into play-off spots
The visiting side were clinical from the outset, finding the net through Kuryu Matsuki, Flynn Downes, Cyle Larin, Ross Stewart, and Finn Azaz. The victory serves as another landmark moment for Southampton manager Tonda Eckert, whose side claimed a shock 2-1 quarter-final FA Cup win over Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend. The Saints have now leapfrogged Wrexham in the standings, moving into the play-off positions with momentum on their side.
Eckert, who replaced Will Still in November, has overseen a remarkable turnaround at St Mary's. The German coach was full of praise for his players, who have now gone 16 games unbeaten in all competitions. “I think the team is so focused at the very moment, there’s not much that I need to say. My job is just to make sure that I prepare them in the best way possible for the games coming up,” Eckert remarked after the final whistle.
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The gruelling road ahead for Wrexham
For Parkinson, the focus must now shift to a rapid recovery. While the dream of reaching the Premier League remains mathematically alive for Reynolds and Mac's club, the manner of this defeat suggests there is significant work to be done if they are to successfully navigate the final stretch against seasoned Championship opposition. With just five matches left in the season, Wrexham now sits two points off the play-off spots. To make matters worse, the fixture list offers no relief with the Red Dragons still have to face two of the league's top three teams, Coventry and Middlesbrough, in their desperate bid to keep their fairy-tale promotion streak alive.