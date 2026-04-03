'I'm not a public court of opinion' - Marseille manager responds to new controversy following Roberto De Zerbi's apology for Mason Greenwood saga

The situation was reignited this week when newly-appointed Tottenham head coach De Zerbi issued a formal apology for his previous public support of Greenwood.

De Zerbi, who signed Greenwood for OM, had previously described the attacker as a "good guy" and claimed he had "paid a heavy price" after charges of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour were dropped against him in 2023.

While De Zerbi felt the need to bridge the gap with Spurs supporters who were unhappy with his past remarks, Beye has taken a diametrically opposed approach.