Güler’s two goals in Wednesday evening’s 3–4 defeat at the Allianz Arena made him the first player in Real’s history to score two goals from outside the penalty area in a Champions League knockout match. Not even Cristiano Ronaldo achieved that during his nine years with the club (2009–2018).
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Not even Cristiano Ronaldo achieved that. Real Madrid’s Arda Güler has usurped an old record from Alessandro Del Piero and made history multiple times against Bayern
Güler struck after just 35 seconds. Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer misplaced a pass straight into the path of the Turkish winger, who hit a first-time left-footed shot from 30 metres and curled it into the unguarded net.
The strike also etched Güler into the record books: it is now Real’s fastest ever Champions League goal and Bayern’s quickest concession in the competition.
- Getty Images Sport
Praised by Manuel Neuer: Arda Güler breaks Del Piero's record
In the 29th minute, with Real already ahead 1-0, referee Slavko Vincic awarded the hosts a controversial free-kick 20 metres from goal after Konrad Laimer was penalised for fouling Brahim Diaz. With precision and power, the midfielder curled the set piece into the net; Neuer was late and could not keep Madrid from moving 2-1 ahead.
“There was good power behind it; he can do that easily and that’s what sets him apart,” Neuer told DAZN after the match. At 21 years and 49 days, the Turkish international is now the youngest player in history to score a direct free-kick goal in a Champions League knockout match, overtaking Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero, whose record had stood for more than 30 years—ironically, from a match against Real Madrid.
On 20 March 1996, Del Piero was slightly older—21 years and 132 days—when he put Juventus 1-0 up with a direct free-kick in the quarter-final second leg against Los Blancos, turning the tie on its head. Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Juve won the return match 2-0, reached the semi-finals, and eventually lifted the trophy after beating Ajax Amsterdam on penalties in the final.
Real Madrid’s Arda Güler was shown a straight red card after the final whistle of his side’s match against Bayern.
Güler and Real will now miss out on the trophy after a dramatic second leg in Munich. The Spaniards led 3–2 late on, a result that would have sent the tie to extra time following their 1–2 first-leg defeat. Yet in the 89th minute, Bayern’s Luis Diaz netted the equaliser to make it 3–3, temporarily easing FCB nerves, before Michael Olise struck at the very last second to secure a 4–3 victory and a semi-final berth for the German champions.
Real had been reduced to ten men in the 86th minute when substitute Eduardo Camavinga collected a second yellow card, an decision that provoked furious protests from the visitors. Real’s fury at the decision was palpable, with several players confronting referee Vincic after the final whistle. Güler, who had been substituted shortly earlier, reacted most vehemently and was shown a straight red card after the final whistle.
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Arda Güler aims to make a big impression with Turkey at the World Cup
Güler joined Madrid from Fenerbahce in 2023 for €28 million and has finally become a first-team regular this season, two years after his arrival. The left-footer has contributed six goals and 13 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.
Nevertheless, the campaign is on course to finish trophy-less for Güler and his teammates. Long before their Champions League exit, Real had already surrendered in the Copa del Rey round of 16, and in LaLiga they now trail arch-rivals FC Barcelona by a considerable margin. With seven matchdays left, the Catalan leaders enjoy a virtually insurmountable nine-point cushion over the capital side.
Güler also has his sights set on making an impact with Turkey at this summer’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. At the end of March, the Turks secured their place in the finals with two narrow 1-0 victories over Romania and Kosovo in the play-offs; there they will face Australia, Paraguay and co-hosts the USA in a manageable group. Reaching the knockout phase is the minimum target, and playmaker Güler is expected to be instrumental in achieving it.
Arda Güler: His stats for Real Madrid
Games 110
110 goals
Goals
18 assists
Assists: 24
24