"Üçlü" is a Turkish word meaning "the trio" or "the triple", but in the dictionary of Turkish football it does not refer to a folk dance or a traditional art form. It is a collective, rhythmic supporters' ritual, performed in harmony between fans and players at pivotal moments: after major victories, the clinching of titles, or the welcoming of historic signings.

So how does it work? The "Üçlü" relies on three simultaneous elements.

First, the movement: unified rhythmic clapping accompanied by coordinated bodily gestures, usually led by the stand's leader or one of the players.

Then the chant: short, spirited phrases whose words differ from one club to another but which share the same triple rhythmic structure.

Finally comes the interaction. The fans issue the invitation, and the players respond to it on the pitch or during celebrations, in a scene that dissolves the boundaries between the stand and the green rectangle.

That is why a player's participation in the "Üçlü" means more than just a celebration. It is an implicit signature on the contract of belonging, a declaration from the fans that this player has become "a son of the club".