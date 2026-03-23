Northern Ireland manager O’Neill: “It’ll be a low-scoring match against Italy. We have to believe in ourselves; we’ve got everything to gain.”

"We have to believe in ourselves, because if we don’t believe in ourselves, no one else will either. We’ve faced many challenges and come through them well. We’re a young, developing team, and we have more to gain than to lose. We know it will be very difficult to win, but we’re proud to still be in the running. I don’t expect a high-scoring match; we’ll have to be flawless in defence and make the most of our chances."