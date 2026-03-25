Northern Ireland manager O'Neill: "A 0-0 draw will ramp up the pressure; we have everything to gain. Italy are without Totti or Del Piero; there isn't a single player who scares us."

Excitement is building ahead of the clash between Italy and Northern Ireland, a semi-final in the play-offs for a place at the upcoming World Cup.

At a press conference, Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill described the match as follows: “We have everything to gain from this match; there’s no doubt about that. These players have already played in big games, in Cologne against Germany and then in Slovakia. Tomorrow evening’s match will be a very important test for us, but we’re ready. We need to play the game and not think too much about what’s at stake. There are high expectations of Italy as they are a great nation, but we mustn’t be too intimidated. We have many young players coming through; tomorrow will simply be another step in their development.”