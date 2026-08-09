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Mohamed Mansi

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No touching Gavi or Pedri: Barcelona quartet to pay the price for Rodri deal

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LaLiga
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Rodri
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M. Bernal
M. Casado
T. Marques
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Rodri changes Barcelona's map and threatens four players

Barcelona are in negotiations with Manchester City in an attempt to complete the signing of the Spanish star Rodri.

Confirm his arrival and Hansi Flick's project would gain far more than one of the world's best players in his position, arguably the best of the lot. It would gain a leader, one of those players whose structural role lifts the competitive ceiling of any team.

Sport newspaper report that landing a player of this calibre would inevitably carry side effects for a number of the Barcelona squad.

Rodri commands huge standing and influence. Signing him, then, would logically reshape the rotation.

  • frenkie-de-jong(C)Getty Images

    De Jong and Casadó the first to be affected

    Sport noted that Frenkie de Jong would be the first to feel the impact. The Dutchman gave everything for his national side to reach the World Cup, and has only just begun recovering from a serious knee injury.

    When he wins his medical clearance after several months out, de Jong will find a starting place that once looked all but guaranteed far harder to reclaim.

    Rodri's arrival hits Marc Casado just as hard. Flick made his position crystal clear at the end of last season, telling him the best thing he could do was find another club.

    Casado kept dreaming, though, as he explained to Sport, of making it at the Spotify Camp Nou.

    The club want to sell him permanently, and every sign now points to a move to the Saudi Roshn League.

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  • Marc Bernal Barcelona 2025Getty Images

    Tommy Marquez and Marc Bernal

    Another La Masia graduate looks set to leave before the summer window shuts, and unless something changes it will be Toni Marquez.

    The 19-year-old midfielder needs minutes. He fits neatly into Deco's new strategy: the sporting director will chase a deal with a buy-back clause, banking a financial return while keeping a grip on the player's future.

    Marc Bernal might look like another casualty of Rodri's move to Barcelona. The truth is the opposite.

    Rodri's arrival may stall Bernal's progress in the short term, but he becomes the "best possible teacher" for a lad of just 19 with his whole career in front of him.

    Bernal has shown an eye for goal too, both throughout his years at La Masia and last season with the first team. That means he can share a pitch with the best player at the World Cup and push into a more advanced role.

  • PEDRI BARCELONA Getty Images

    Other players who could benefit

    Pedri and Gavi remain untouchable for Hansi Flick.

    Rodri's arrival will reshape the roles of Gavi and Rodri within the system, one way or another. The likeliest outcome? Both stand to benefit from having him alongside them.

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