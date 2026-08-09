Barcelona are in negotiations with Manchester City in an attempt to complete the signing of the Spanish star Rodri.

Confirm his arrival and Hansi Flick's project would gain far more than one of the world's best players in his position, arguably the best of the lot. It would gain a leader, one of those players whose structural role lifts the competitive ceiling of any team.

Sport newspaper report that landing a player of this calibre would inevitably carry side effects for a number of the Barcelona squad.

Rodri commands huge standing and influence. Signing him, then, would logically reshape the rotation.