Former Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović and his entourage have given the initial green light to Besiktas' offer: the three-year contract worth €10 million per season was agreed verbally today, and the player must now approve the paperwork from a legal standpoint, after which the Serb could fly to Istanbul within 48 hours.
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No return to Juventus, Vlahovic says yes to Besiktas offer: deal a step away from being sealed, the details
From one Bianconero to another Bianconero
No return to Juventus, then, but a switch from the black and white of the Old Lady to the black and white of the Istanbul club: he has given the green light to the three-year deal, which is now close to being finalised. The Serbian striker has decided his future and accepted the Turkish club's contract offer.
The yes to Besiktas
The uncertainty over Vlahovic's future has now been settled: after being a free agent since 1 July following his four years at Juventus, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, the striker born in 2000 has now made his final decision and has accepted Besiktas' official offer.
The latest bid
The latest improved offer from the Turkish club has proved decisive, and the former Fiorentina player has given the final green light to the deal, which will be built around a three-year contract worth ten million plus bonuses and a substantial signing-on fee. They are now cautiously waiting for the lawyers' approval of the contracts, and then Vlahovic's move to Turkey will be done.
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