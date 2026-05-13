His approach was brief yet the pressure immense: he required barely a metre and a half to reach the penalty spot in the 101st minute. After a couple of swift shuffles on the spot, he hammered the ball into the bottom-left corner and celebrated with a leaping somersault. That 3–2 winner for AS Roma, netted by Donyell Malen at the weekend in Parma, keeps the Giallorossi in the race for Champions League football. The win allowed Roma to draw level with Milan in the race for Champions League spots, and, fifth with two rounds left, they can still dream of European glory. Much of that hope rests with Malen, who arrived on loan from Aston Villa only in January. "If we'd had Malen in the first half of the season, we would have picked up a few more points," Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini was certain.
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"No one in Europe is better than him": Thanks to statistics like Harry Kane's, a former BVB star is the Netherlands' great hope for the World Cup
The Dutchman, who only left Borussia Dortmund in January 2025, is hitting his stride in Italy: he scored a brace in Parma and has now netted 13 goals this season. That tally places him joint-second in the Serie A scoring chart, despite making his Roma debut only on Matchday 21—and immediately finding the net. The 27-year-old's numbers are even more striking: since arriving on loan, he has scored as many goals as Bayern's Harry Kane over the same period and more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues. Italian media have no doubt: "Forget Kane, forget Michael Olise, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé or Lamine Yamal—no one in Europe is better than him right now," declared Corriere dello Sport, though the paper did not specify whether the claim referred purely to goals or to overall form.
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AS Roma will trigger the purchase option for Donyell Malen.
"His goals, his constant sprints, his powerful shots reminiscent of Batistuta. He slotted the penalty home with superhuman composure," the newspaper said, highlighting the qualities Malen once again displayed in Parma. "He is incredibly motivated and has raised our standards yet again," said Roma manager Gasperini. According to Voetbal International, the Italians will exercise the buy-back option agreed with Aston Villa, paying €25 million for the club's top scorer.
That figure matches the sum Villa paid to PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2021, after Borussia Dortmund had initially contributed an extra €5m to secure Malen's services. During his time with the Black and Yellows, the forward showed flashes of brilliance but also endured barren spells, ending with 39 goals and 20 assists from 132 competitive appearances. Keen to move on, he pushed for a transfer. He fulfilled his dream of playing in the Premier League with the Birmingham club, but in his first year there he was mainly a substitute with limited minutes. So in January he moved to Italy to get more game time ahead of the World Cup.
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Coach Gasperini is handling Donyell Malen in the same way he handled Ademola Lookman.
At Roma, Malen worked under coach Gasperini, who applied the same tactical stroke he had previously used with Ademola Lookman at Atalanta Bergamo: installing a player accustomed to the wing as a centre-forward, despite his height of under 1.80 m. For the former Leipzig winger, the move provided the career boost that later took him to Atlético Madrid. For Malen, the move has transformed him into a goalscorer who, though he drifts wide or drops deep, always arrives in the box when it matters. Roma's two 'genuine' No.9s, Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson, have watched as Malen quickly stole their thunder.
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Donyell: the Netherlands' World Cup hope
Malen's red-hot form is welcome news for Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman. The striker has outshone fellow Oranje centre-forwards Brian Brobbey and Wout Weghorst with his second-half statistics: since late January, Brobbey has one league goal for Sunderland, while Weghorst has two for Ajax Amsterdam. With creative playmaker Xavi Simons sidelined, the selection choice for the World Cup attack appears clear. Even a maverick coach like Koeman would struggle to ignore the man widely regarded as Europe's best finisher. And if any doubts remain, Malen will simply add a few more goals for Roma to silence the last sceptics.
Donyell Malen's statistics in Serie A:
Games: 16 Minutes played: 1,311 minutes played. Goals: 13 Assists: 2