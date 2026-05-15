"No one can talk me into changing my mind now—not Uli Hoeneß, not Herbert Hainer, not even Josep Bartomeu (the former president of FC Barcelona, ed.)," the 76-year-old told the SZ. "I had a brilliant time."
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"No one can talk me into leaving-not Uli Hoeneß, not Herbert Hainer": The successful manager fends off advances but intends to stay at Bayern Munich
Before retiring, Pesic will lead champions FC Bayern in this weekend's Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) play-offs for a final appearance. He succeeded World Champion coach Gordon Herbert at the Munich club in December. Taking the helm for a second spell (2012–2016), he says, "otherwise I would always have wondered whether I should have done it". Bayern are the title favourites, "but given the experience we've gained, I'd say: it's going to be very tough," Pesic noted.
He credits fixed routines for his ability to coach effectively at an advanced age. "When I get on the plane, I sit down, read a book, switch off. After arriving, I go straight to the hotel and sleep," Pesic explains. "Then it's training, a meeting, the game, back to the hotel, sleep – it's all routine." He also goes "to the gym two or three times a week and cycles."
Pesic wants to remain with the club in a different role
Pesic, the Serbian-born coach who has spent more than 40 years on the touchline, believes the game has changed significantly. "I feel coaches have less power now. Their influence has waned; everyone wants a slice of the club's success. One day you're praised to the skies, the next you're cast aside. Top-level sport is now more show and business than ever, though not quite as much in Europe as in the US."
He still intends to stay on at the club in a different capacity, explaining, "I've already spoken to Bayern president Herbert Hainer; I'm confident we'll find the right role for me."