Inter and AC Milan unveiled the design for the stadium that will replace the Giuseppe Meazza at San Siro on the evening of Thursday 29 October. The new Generali Stadium has a striking design and unique features, and is expected to open for the start of the 2031-2032 season. Naming rights alone will bring in substantial sums for the clubs.

For fans, a new stadium also means tickets and season tickets. How much will it cost to watch Inter and AC Milan at the new stadium? Only estimates are available for now, but case studies of comparable venues belonging to Atletico Madrid and Tottenham offer two possible scenarios. Inter and AC Milan have openly said those stadiums and facilities inspired their plans.