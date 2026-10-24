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SSC Napoli v AS Roma - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Napoli-Roma: wild 3-3 as Gasperini’s side come from behind twice. McTominay and Balerdi score braces, Allegri sent off

SSC Napoli vs Roma
Serie A
SSC Napoli
Roma

A thrilling draw at the Maradona as Allegri and Gasperini face off in Serie A matchday eight

On matchday eight of Serie A, Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli andGian Piero Gasperini's Roma drew 3-3. Roma, still unbeaten with five wins and three draws, move up to 18 points and remain firmly in the Serie A title race. Napoli remain on 11 points after three wins, two draws and three defeats. Both teams came into the match on the back of midweek Champions League wins, Napoli against Bodo/Glimt and Roma against Slovan Bratislava.


Napoli dominated for 50 minutes, going 2-0 up through an overhead kick from Anguissa and a header from McTominay, and came close to a third through Politano. Then Napoli, as they had against Inter, dropped too deep and let Roma back into the match. Roma took control and drew level with quickfire goals from Soulé and Balerdi between the 70th and 74th minutes. Just as the momentum swung towards Gasperini's side, McTominay put Napoli back in front, but Balerdi equalised for the visitors again in the 89th minute, this time with a header, amid protests from Allegri's side. Allegri was sent off.



Napoli-Roma 3-3

Scorers: 28' Anguissa (N), 48' McTominay (N), 70' Soulé (R), 74' Balerdi (R), 83' McTominay (N), 89' Balerdi (R)


  • Goals and highlights

    89' - Wesley crosses from the right and Balerdi heads in the equaliser. Napoli protest over an alleged foul on Beukema (but the contact is slight, and the Napoli defender appears to go down easily). Allegri protests and is sent off

    83' - After Spinazzola forces Gollini into a save with a right-footed shot, the move continues and the ball reaches McTominay, who puts the hosts back in front

    74' - Castro chests the ball to Balerdi in a scramble in the Napoli area. Balerdi fires in with his left foot from close range, just under the bar

    72' - On the counter-attack, Lang tries a weak right-footed shot that Gollini saves

    70' - A lovely exchange between Malen and Soulé on the edge of the area ends with the Argentine driving a powerful, angled left-footed shot into the net to Meret's right

    60' - From outside the area, Soulé hits a left-footed shot that the Napoli defence deflects behind for a corner

    57' - One-on-one with Gollini, Politano hits a weak, low left-footed shot that the goalkeeper saves

    50' - Malen tries his luck with a right-footed shot that goes well wide

    48' - McTominay heads in Politano's right-footed cross from the right. Gollini saves, but the ball has already crossed the line, so the Scot's follow-up finish with his foot is unnecessary

    45' - With Meret beaten, Cristante hits the post with a header

    44' - Hojlund makes a superb slaloming run down the left and sends the ball into the middle of the area, where Gollini makes a miraculous save from Olivera

    41' - Politano crosses for Hojlund, who heads wide after failing to get the right angle on the ball

    37' - McTominay deflects Hermoso's left-footed shot from the edge of the area just past the post to Meret's right and behind for a corner

    35' - Lang sends a long ball towards De Bruyne, who is racing towards goal. Gollini comes out of his area and clears it, with the ball touching the goalkeeper's arm, though he has it tucked against his body. The Roma goalkeeper then dribbles past Hojlund's challenge and clears

    28' - Anguissa scores with an overhead kick from the edge of the area, sending the ball just inside the post to Gollini's left. The many players between him and Anguissa probably leave the goalkeeper unsighted

    26' - From deep, Lang delivers a lovely cross, but neither Hojlund nor Olivera can reach it to volley towards goal

    24' - Soulé finds Malen with a clever pass, but Meret saves his right-footed shot from a good position with his foot

    21' - Cristante tries a right-footed shot from the edge of the area that goes just past the post to Meret's left

    15' - After Politano's run is thwarted, the ball reaches McTominay, whose right-footed volley goes into Gollini's arms

    13' - Di Lorenzo's cross causes confusion in the Roma area. As the move continues, Politano sends a left-footed shot over

    9' - Soulé tries a curling left-footed shot that goes well wide

    5' - De Bruyne plays a lovely through ball for Hojlund, whose attempted shot De Roon blocks

  • Official line-ups and match details

    Napoli-Roma 3-3

    Scorers: 28' Anguissa (N), 48' McTominay (N), 70' Soulé (R), 74' Balerdi (R), 83' McTominay (N), 89' Balerdi (R)


    Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo (80' Spinazzola), Badiashile (52' Beukema), Marin, Olivera; Anguissa, De Bruyne (79' Lobotka), McTominay; Politano (66' Giovane), Hojlund, Lang (80' Vergara). Manager: Allegri


    Roma (3-4-1-2): Gollini; Mancini (84' Ghilardi), N'Dicka, Hermoso (58' Balerdi); Rensch (58' Molina), De Roon, Pisilli (58' Castro), Wesley; Cristante, Soulé; Malen (84' Mora). Manager: Gasperini


    Referee: Colombo

    Booked: Marin (N), Cristante (R), Rensch (R), Balerdi (R), De Roon (R)

    Sent off: Allegri (Napoli manager)

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