Napoli, risk of surgery for McTominay: Allegri sounds the alarm, the situation

Scott McTominay and Napoli are exploring every possible solution to finally put the blister problem behind them after it has troubled the Scottish midfielder for some time. As the weeks have passed, it has also started to affect the player's performances, to the point that the medical and coaching staff are considering a definitive intervention.





That issue also came through clearly in Massimiliano Allegri's words at the end of the defeat to Como. Allegri did not hide the fact that the physical discomfort is inevitably affecting McTominay, limiting his performances and consistency. Napoli now want to deal with the problem at its root, stopping it from becoming a constant obstacle during the season.