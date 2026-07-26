Two factors work in Gabriel's favour: he was born in 2004 and still has room to develop. As for the Serie A squad list issue, he is classed as an "under", so he would not take up any additional spots. There is a third too, because he recently put his interests in the hands of Jorge Mendes, one of the agents with the strongest ties to president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Lecce value Tiago Gabriel at EUR25 million, but recent contacts with Napoli have centred on a package worth EUR20 million plus bonuses. Napoli must now decide whether to press ahead.