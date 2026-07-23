The bad news on Alessandro Buongiorno and Sam Beukema's fitness, arriving within a few days of each other, has become a major part of the defensive crisis facing Massimiliano Allegri's new Napoli from the opening days of pre-season training camp. The former AC Milan manager will be without two key figures in a back line that this season will switch back to a back four and which, in the first friendly against Arezzo, already showed more than a few uncertainties. He can address those problems in the transfer market too, with reinforcements part of the manager's plans.
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Napoli discover they have a defensive emergency: Allegri suggests the name of Federico Gatti, how much he costs and which alternatives sporting director Manna is considering
So many uncertainties
Napoli started yesterday afternoon's match in Dimaro with Rrahmani and Rafa Marin at centre-back, with Allegri using the preparation period to assess them alongside Marianucci and Obaretin, back from their respective loans at Torino and Empoli. The Spaniard is currently the only left-footed centre-back in the squad, with the Uruguayan Mathias Olivera the alternative option there. Whatever the issue of footedness, Napoli want a player who is already ready for our league to fill the gaps left by the serious injuries to Buongiorno and Beukema and, numerically, the departure of Juan Jesus. Their preferred move for new AC Milan signing Mario Gila has fallen away, blocked by the need to sell before buying. Allegri is said to have identified a trusted lieutenant in Federico Gatti.
Allegri’s request
The 1998-born defender has not been seen as a key figure at Juventus for some time, with Luciano Spalletti instead focusing on players with different characteristics. Last season, Gatti played just 28 matches in all competitions, only 16 of them as a starter. His contract still has a long way to run, expiring in June 2030, and his €3 million net per season plus bonuses weighs on the club’s finances. If an offer deemed adequate arrives, Juventus would be open to letting him leave. AC Milan also looked at him last season, again at Allegri’s request, and now Napoli could make a move once some departures have been finalised, a necessary step to trim a squad that is too large in numbers.
Manna’s alternatives
Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has taken on board his manager's suggestion, but is also working on different options in parallel so he is not caught unprepared. Udinese's Oumar Solet, at a club with whom Aurelio De Laurentiis has an excellent relationship, remains an option after Inter stepped aside, whether because of the gap between asking price and offer or because of doubts over the Frenchman's fitness. Napoli could also look at surplus players from some of Europe's biggest clubs, and Chelsea could offer opportunities in that respect, such as former Monaco player Benoit Badiashile (born in 2001).
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