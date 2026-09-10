Odegaard's goal took the wind out of Napoli, and the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, a third straight loss for Massimiliano Allegri's side, keeps the pressure firmly on. Yet the night at the Diego Armando Maradona also offered a few positives, despite the injuries to Alisson Santos and Meret, most notably the return to the starting line-up and central role of a Kevin De Bruyne who looked in excellent form.
Translated by
Napoli, De Bruyne: “This is the real Kevin, I don’t know what you expect from me in Italy!”
High-level match
The Belgian finally returned to the starting line-up, his first start under Massimiliano Allegri, and he immediately took on a leadership role. He even told off and traded words on the pitch with some team-mates, Giovanni Di Lorenzo in particular.
"Fire and a desire to fight," the Italian captain called it, quickly drawing a line under the matter. The match also saw the Belgian leave the pitch with a major endorsement for the future, especially given the already known absences of Anguissa and McTominay.
“This is the real Kevin”
Speaking to Prime Video after the match, the midfielder brushed aside the controversy and the debate in the city over his form. De Bruyne insisted there is no debate and that the version on show on this Champions League night is the real Kevin.
"How long is it until we see the real De Bruyne? This is the real Kevin, I don’t know what you expect from me. I know that in Italy you talk a lot about this, but this is actually me. With Allegri everything is going well, he is a bit calmer and more relaxed than me. But everything is going well, there is a good feeling with the squad. We had a difficult start against very strong teams. There is a desire to build something great. Allegri speaks to me in Italian, not in English (laughs, ed.)".
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