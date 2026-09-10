Napoli, De Bruyne: “This is the real Kevin, I don’t know what you expect from me in Italy!”

Speaking to Prime Video after the match, the midfielder brushed aside the controversy and the debate in the city over his form. De Bruyne insisted there is no debate and that the version on show on this Champions League night is the real Kevin.

"How long is it until we see the real De Bruyne? This is the real Kevin, I don’t know what you expect from me. I know that in Italy you talk a lot about this, but this is actually me. With Allegri everything is going well, he is a bit calmer and more relaxed than me. But everything is going well, there is a good feeling with the squad. We had a difficult start against very strong teams. There is a desire to build something great. Allegri speaks to me in Italian, not in English (laughs, ed.)".