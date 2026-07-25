Despite recent links with Como and Tottenham, Antonio Vergara is staying at Napoli and preparing to play an important role in the side his new manager has in mind. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, during the opening days of work at the Dimaro training camp, Massimiliano Allegri has been keen to use the 2003-born player as a mezzala in the three-man midfield the Livorno-born coach is planning for this season. Alongside Lobotka, Anguissa, McTominay and De Bruyne, while they wait for the injured Gilmour to return, Vergara is pushing for an important role in the rotation across the league, the Champions League and the Coppa Italia. If needed, the Italian midfielder can also offer an option in the front three as an alternative to Politano, Alisson Santos, Giovane, Neres and Lang in support of central striker Hojlund.