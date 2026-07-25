Napoli have tied down one of their brightest talents. Antonio Vergara broke through last season under Antonio Conte and now stands ready to establish himself and build on that progress under Massimiliano Allegri. Antonio Vergara has officially extended his contract until June 2031, as the club announced through their communication channels.
Translated by
Napoli, Antonio Vergara’s contract renewal until 2031 is official. And Massimiliano Allegri is beginning to study a new role for him
The statement
"SSC Napoli announce that they have extended the contract for the sporting performances of the player Antonio Vergara until 30 June 2031, with an option for an extension. After a long spell in Napoli's youth sector, Vergara made his first-team debut on 23 August 2025 in the away win against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium. On 28 January he scored his first goal in the Azzurri shirt against Chelsea, producing a genuine moment of brilliance that sent the Maradona crowd into raptures. Three days later he got his first league goal too, decisive in the home win against Fiorentina. He has made 19 appearances for Napoli, winning an Italian Super Cup. Congratulations, Antonio!".
How he will play under Allegri
Despite recent links with Como and Tottenham, Antonio Vergara is staying at Napoli and preparing to play an important role in the side his new manager has in mind. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, during the opening days of work at the Dimaro training camp, Massimiliano Allegri has been keen to use the 2003-born player as a mezzala in the three-man midfield the Livorno-born coach is planning for this season. Alongside Lobotka, Anguissa, McTominay and De Bruyne, while they wait for the injured Gilmour to return, Vergara is pushing for an important role in the rotation across the league, the Champions League and the Coppa Italia. If needed, the Italian midfielder can also offer an option in the front three as an alternative to Politano, Alisson Santos, Giovane, Neres and Lang in support of central striker Hojlund.
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