Inter and AC Milan could be set for another derby, this time off the pitch, as they continue to track the situation of Zambo Anguissa, who has yet to renew the contract that expires in July 2027 and could therefore leave Napoli on a free transfer. Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna said: "I spoke with Frank and his agents at the end of August. I see him every day, he is well and focused. I’ve been saying it for a year: if we can reach an agreement, good; otherwise, he has given so much to the club and there will be no problems parting ways at the end of the season."
Napoli, Anguissa asks for €6 million a season to renew: what is filtering through on AC Milan for a possible free signing
HIGH DEMAND
Anguissa currently earns €3.6 million per season and is reported to have asked for an increase to €6 million net per season before giving the green light to a new contract. Napoli saw it less as a proposal and more as a breaking point with the player. Inter, along with the other more distant clubs, are watching the situation with great interest.
Summer survey
Anguissa and Napoli are showing signs of a parting. As early as last summer, the player's entourage had already started sounding out interesting options on the market, helped by Conte's departure. AC Milan had tried to test the waters both with the agents and with the Azzurri club, who, however, had not opened the door to talks.
Right now there are no negotiations under way between the club on via Aldo Rossi and Anguissa's camp, although the interest is there and it must be taken into account, above all if the break with Napoli were to become definitive.
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