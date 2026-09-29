Anguissa and Napoli are showing signs of a parting. As early as last summer, the player's entourage had already started sounding out interesting options on the market, helped by Conte's departure. AC Milan had tried to test the waters both with the agents and with the Azzurri club, who, however, had not opened the door to talks.

Right now there are no negotiations under way between the club on via Aldo Rossi and Anguissa's camp, although the interest is there and it must be taken into account, above all if the break with Napoli were to become definitive.