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SSC Napoli v AS Roma - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Napoli, Allegri furious: “For the first time in 25 years, I’m not in a position to comment on the match”

M. Allegri
SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli vs Roma
Roma
Serie A

Napoli manager speaks after 3-3 draw with Roma

Max Allegri, Napoli manager, spoke to DAZN after the 3-3 draw with Roma at the Maradona on Serie A matchday eight.


Sending-off

"The fourth official called the referee over and sent me off. I had done absolutely nothing: it's disappointing, but next time I'll stay on the bench," TMW reports. "Every time I move, I get sent off. I see others go onto the pitch and turn things around. I thank Saccani, and otherwise have nothing but praise for the lads."


Physical dip

"Tonight the team played well against a strong Roma side. We couldn't have done more about the third goal, but if we play with this spirit, we'll climb the table."


  • THE MANY GOALS CONCEDED

    "I've changed the way I play; now I want everyone to go all-out in attack," he says.


    DE BRUYNE AS DEEP-LYING PLAYMAKER

    "He won't be able to play all the time. We have Gilmour and Lobotka, and that must be the spirit. I'm very angry that we didn't win the match."


    GLASS HALF FULL OR HALF EMPTY

    "Tonight, for the first time in 25 years, I'm not clear-headed enough to comment on the match."



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