Napoli, Allegri furious: “For the first time in 25 years, I’m not in a position to comment on the match”

Max Allegri, Napoli manager, spoke to DAZN after the 3-3 draw with Roma at the Maradona on Serie A matchday eight.





Sending-off

"The fourth official called the referee over and sent me off. I had done absolutely nothing: it's disappointing, but next time I'll stay on the bench," TMW reports. "Every time I move, I get sent off. I see others go onto the pitch and turn things around. I thank Saccani, and otherwise have nothing but praise for the lads."





Physical dip

"Tonight the team played well against a strong Roma side. We couldn't have done more about the third goal, but if we play with this spirit, we'll climb the table."



