Mustapha Hadji in an interview with Kooora (1/2): Senegal as African champions in this scenario, and a fundamental difference between Wahbi and Regragui

Morocco did not steal the Africa Cup of Nations: the law is clear

Failing to recognise the CAS decision would damage the image of the African continent before the world

The 2030 World Cup final must be held in Morocco: enough racism

Morocco is capable of beating Brazil and Argentina, and central defence is our weak point

Wahbi is influenced by Barcelona's style, and 40 million Moroccans support Yamal

Mustapha Hadji was no ordinary wearer of the Moroccan shirt. He carried the ambitions of the Atlas Lions onto the world's biggest pitches and left his mark on the memory of African football.

Crowned African Player of the Year in 1998, Hadji shone for Morocco at the France World Cup. He played 58 internationals between 1994 and 2002, scoring 12 goals and providing 6 assists, the model of a Moroccan player who could thrive at the highest level in Europe.

His professional career took him across a string of European clubs, most notably Aston Villa and Deportivo La Coruna. Hadji then returned to the national team through coaching, serving on the backroom staff between 2014 and 2022. From close quarters he watched the Atlas Lions grow into the side that reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In the first part of his lengthy interview with "Kooora", Hadji opens up some thorny files at the top of the Moroccan and African football scene. He discusses the legal dispute between Morocco and Senegal over the Africa Cup of Nations final, his stance on the row about hosting the 2030 World Cup final, and his take on the rivalry with Spain and the talk of racism.

The former Morocco star also delivers a technical reading of the current side. He compares the 2022 and 2026 generations, assesses the work of Walid Regragui and Mohamed Wahbi, names the teams he believes can stop the Atlas Lions, and picks out the squad's biggest strengths and weaknesses.

Lamine Yamal features too, and his choice to represent Spain rather than Morocco. Hadji reveals how Moroccans view the Barcelona star despite that decision, before turning to Morocco's attacking options, naming the man he wants leading the line and giving his view on Soufiane Rahimi and what he brings to the national team.

To the first part of the interview: