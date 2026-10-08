"There has never been, and there never will be, a word from me against Roma or against their ownership: when I leave, I leave with a clean slate and with a feeling that will always be my home. I made a negative comment for which I apologised to Tiago Pinto. I leave with a clean slate. At times it may not seem that way, but in human relationships, within the club, I am a very polite person. I leave on good terms, always with the feeling that it will always be my home, even if it no longer is. Returning to Madrid also means going home. I was here for three years that were surely worth 30, because it was a very, very particular period. I came back home because of this emotional bond I had with the club".





"I think the bond between me and the Roma fans was created by the fact that they understood that I never worried about myself, my image or my relationships, neither with the ownership nor with the politics of Italian football, nor even with you in the press. You know it's true (referring to CorSport editor Ivan Zazzaroni): you are probably one of the two or three journalists I have a relationship with. I was in Italy for four and a half years. They understood that for me there was only Roma and the Roma fans. I fought for them, I gave everything. We won a competition which, for a club used to winning a lot, might perhaps have meant less. For a team, for a club that do not win much, on the other hand, it has enormous significance".





"One day, an agent friend of mine went to Trigoria and sent me a photo of the entrance. That cup is still there, and it is the only one there. It is the cup that defines the entrance to the training ground. That bond also comes from their love for the club, something that cannot fail to move you. They understood that I gave everything. I made mistakes, I got things wrong, I lost matches, but they always understood that I fought for them. The Budapest final is the highest point of this connection. The final ends, we go on holiday and, when I return, I come back already dead. I come back dead because of UEFA, who made me pay for something for which I was not responsible. What happened at the airport is not my responsibility. My responsibility is the insults to the referee in the garage, and for that you have to pay. You must not pay for what happened at the airport, because it is not my fault. I paid for that as well. I paid for the relationship with the ownership, who had a different profile and a different approach from mine regarding what had happened in the final. I came back already dead. A few months later I was already out".