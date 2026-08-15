Amid a trophy drought, Real Madrid have moved aggressively into the transfer market, placing the rebuilding of the squad and the recovery of their domestic and continental dominance at the top of their priorities. Two seasons have now passed without a major trophy. The Merengues have opened their coffers to strengthen their ranks, hoping to end Barcelona's dominance under Hansi Flick and return to the winners' podiums.

A year ago, Real Madrid had completed one of their most successful deals since 2019. This summer they widened the scope of their investments. More than a third of their spending on signings over the last five years came in the past few months, a clear sign of the scale of change the club is targeting.