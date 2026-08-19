José Mourinho faced the media for the first time as Real Madrid manager, sitting down with Josep Pedrerol on the programme "El Chiringuito" to discuss his return to the Spanish club, what lies ahead in this new chapter, and everything that comes with one of the toughest jobs in world football.

He arrived with no speech full of promises, no list of guaranteed objectives. He spoke instead about emotions, responsibility and dreams, summing up his position in a single phrase: "I have come with everything I have."

The Portuguese opened the interview by explaining his mindset: "I have come with the love I feel for Real Madrid, with the responsibility that Real Madrid imposes, and with the enthusiasm of a child who has never won anything. I have come with everything, with all that I have. Talking about promises the way it happened 20 years ago is not my style. If you ask me whether I have dreams? Yes, I have dreams."