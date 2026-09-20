Hansi Flick must put Barcelona's rampant run on hold for three weeks. His side sit top of La Liga with a record results tally, and now the German coach can only hope the "FIFA virus" spares his players during the international break, especially Raphinha, who is playing the best football of his career, as they scatter across the globe on national duty.

Diego Simeone, by contrast, can breathe a sigh of relief after Atletico Madrid's win over Real Madrid. Jose Mourinho seethes. The Portuguese now faces twenty-one days of crisis and controversy inside the royal club after the 2-1 derby defeat that has weakened his standing.

Much of the blame falls on one call: Mourinho hauling off Vinicius Junior at a critical moment, just as the match turned into a difficult and complicated task, according to Catalan newspaper "Sport".

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